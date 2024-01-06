0106 Today in History
Photos show one of the skeletons next to the mask of its face.
Neptune has long been pictured as a deep, rich blue. Researchers reprocessed NASA images to show its true hue.
In 1943, a Polish countess walked into Nazi headquarters in occupied Lublin and asked if she might feed her compatriots imprisoned in nearby Majdanek. The request was an outlandish impertinence. “Don’t you know that this is a concentration camp?” its commandant would later say. And yet it worked.
Disability is often omitted from popular narratives of important figures from history.
"We’re doing a completely different, new interpretation," Nicole Scherzinger told PEOPLE of 'Sunset Boulevard' back in September
What might appear to be common values about shared political and cultural identities can at times serve not as a bridge joining people together but a wedge driving them apart.
Jeffrey Epstein was known for jet-setting with the rich and powerful. Documents show his contacts included Leon Black, Les Wexner, and Prince Andrew.
Their names are mentioned in legal records despite having ‘no association’ with Epstein ‘whatsoever’
Sadly, it's not gotten better since.
The duke’s name appears more than 70 times in nearly 1,000 pages of interviews and transcripts unsealed in the US.
Two female prison workers have admitted having a relationship with the same inmate at the same time in a prison love triangle.
Amanda Holden was a bronzed goddess on Friday when she was pictured donning a strapless bikini whilst unwinding in South Africa. See photo.
Bieber flaunted her figure in a skimpy green bikini as she enjoyed time by the ocean
There are several times when, in retrospect, the filmmakers’ choices in 007 have been a little suspect.
It's not COVID or the flu. If you've been sick for a few weeks and have tested negative for everything, here's what's going on.
A Calgary man who "mutilated" his girlfriend in a Calgary hotel room, causing more than 140 stabbing and blunt force injuries, was handed a 10-year prison sentence for manslaughter on Friday.Sharilyn Gagnon, 33, was killed in a northeast hotel room in a brutal act of domestic violence. She left behind three children.Originally charged with second-degree murder, Vladimir Ngbangbo Soki, 32, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in Gagnon's 2021 death following a plea deal arranged by prosecutor Terry Maz
Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who helped throw the House into chaos in October, is unimpressed with his party’s achievements last year.
He reprised his role as Detective Kenneth ‘Hutch’ Hutchinson in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch.
The Prince and Princess of Wales's daughter, eight, is identical to the late Queen Elizabeth II in a sweet Christmas day snap
"The only way that we're going to put him away is going to be in an election," said Fetterman, who represents a key 2024 swing state.