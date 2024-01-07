0107 Today in History
0107 Today in History
Alina Habba cited her “faith” in the court after decisions that kicked the former president off state primary ballots in 2024.
Former President Trump shared a fan-made video declaring that he was divinely chosen to lead the country.
On the third anniversary of the Capitol riot, it's not a good look.
Former President Trump warned Friday that there will be “big trouble” if the Supreme Court does not rule in his favor on his eligibility for the 2024 presidential ballot. The Supreme Court is set to hear the Colorado case after the state’s Supreme Court determined last month that Trump should not be on the primary…
An account on X for U.S. President Joe Biden's campaign posted a video of a remark that the former president had made during a speech in Iowa.
Former President Trump railed against wind energy, a standard talking point for him. But he linked it with meandering remarks about oil and currents.
A video shows a Russian armored column being destroyed as it tried to cross a kill zone in a Ukrainian forest.
Despite Russia having significantly greater firepower, its illegal invasion of Ukraine has not gone according to plan. Although Ukraine was not a member of NATO, the West responded to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's appeal for help with a mass of hi-tech weapons and ammunition. Inspired by Ukraine's initial successes at liberating 12,000 sq km of occupied Kharkiv in September 2022, the West provided a huge volume of military supplies to support Mr Zelenskyy's spring offensive.
A Belgorod resident, who lost his car during a recent attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has become a new meme.
Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who helped throw the House into chaos in October, is unimpressed with his party’s achievements last year.
Chinese weaponry including assault rifles and grenade launchers is being used by Hamas to wage war in Gaza, Israeli investigations have revealed.
A Russian ammunition depot near the temporarily occupied Crimean village of Pervomaiske was destroyed in a Ukrainian strike on Jan. 4, the Ukrainian Stratcom reported on Telegram on Jan. 5.
Russian forces on the occupied left bank of the Dnipro River suffered significant losses of personnel and military equipment over the past day, Ukraine’s Southern Defense Forces reported on Telegram on Jan. 6.
Operatives from Ukraine’s military intelligence agency launched a daring cross-border raid into Russia, it was claimed on Friday.
The less willing the West is to show Russia its actions have consequences, the more Ukrainian men, women and children will die, writes Keir Giles.
The nonpartisan Congressional Research Service (CRS) published that "the Fourteenth Amendment does not expressly require a criminal conviction."
The Ukrainian Air Force successfully struck a Russian airfield near Saky, Crimea, resulting in the destruction of a Russian military command post, Air Force commander Mykola Oleshchuk confirmed on Jan. 6.
The costs of prosecuting former President Trump’s two federal cases has surpassed $12 million, with special counsel Jack Smith disclosing in the latest financial filings that his office spent over $7.3 million in the last six months. The required disclosure came alongside those of three other special counsels, including former special counsel John Durham. The…
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Republicans have voted to remove state GOP Chairwoman Kristina Karamo during a meeting Saturday after many of the party’s leaders called for her resignation following a year of leadership plagued by debt and infighting. A large majority of those present voted to oust Karamo, said Bree Moeggenberg, District 2 State Committeewoman. Karamo did not attend the meeting and has made it clear she will not recognize the vote if removed, claiming the meeting was not official
It’s the Democrats who are perpetrating those abuses. | Opinion