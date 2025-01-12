0113 Today in History

Latest Stories
- People
Inside Case of Woman Who Killed Stepdad After Finding Nude Photos of Herself: 'Violating, Gut-Wrenching Feeling'
Jade Janks was convicted of the 2020 murder of Thomas Merriman
- The Daily Beast
Vance Breaks With Trump on ‘Day One’ Promise
Vice President-elect JD Vance appeared to walk back President-elect Donald Trump’s promises of near-blanket pardons for January 6 rioters in a Sunday interview. Vance, on Fox News Sunday, said the “very simple” process would mean pardons for those who protested peacefully and who he claimed were “treated like a gang member” by Attorney General Merrick Garland. But for those convicted of violent crimes, including assaulting Capitol police officers, “obviously, you shouldn’t be pardoned.” “There’s
- The Daily Beast
Bannon Sets MAGA Expiration Date for ‘Evil’ Elon Musk
Steve Bannon, President-elect Donald Trump’s former advisor who helped steer conservative media into the arms of the xenophobic far-right, has vowed to get Trump’s new favorite confidant booted from the White House orbit before next week’s inauguration. “I will get Elon Musk kicked out by the time he’s inaugurated,” Bannon told Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera. "He won’t have a blue pass with full access to the White House. He’ll be like everyone else.” Bannon, a former investment banker an
- People
Mike Pence Reveals What He Said to Donald Trump During Their First Conversation in 4 Years
The former vice president and the president-elect shook hands and briefly chatted at Jimmy Carter's state funeral on Jan. 9
- Associated Press
Canada's former leader Chrétien has blunt advice for Trump: 'Give your head a shake!'
Jean Chrétien, who was Canada’s prime minister from 1993 to 2003, joined a chorus of officials from the northern U.S. neighbor who say Trump's remarks are no longer a joke and may undermine America’s closest ally. Canada would never agree to become part of the United States, Chrétien wrote in an article published in The Globe and Mail newspaper, celebrating his 91st birthday.
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Snubs Trump With ‘Legendary’ Photo Crop
Kamala Harris’ social media post honoring Jimmy Carter seemingly slighted Donald Trump as the vice president shared a snapshot from the late president’s funeral featuring all living U.S. presidents, except for her political rival. The wide angle photo, posted to her Instagram on Saturday, appeared to crop out Trump, who was seated next to Barack Obama during the ceremony. Followers were quick to point out the president-elect’s exclusion with one user writing “Best photo crop of the decade.”
- Hello!
Ben Affleck embraces teen daughter as ex-wife Jennifer Garner grieves amid LA wildfires
Ben Affleck has been joined by his daughter Violet as the actor continues to keep a close eye on his Brentwood home as the LA fires continue to blaze.
- GOBankingRates
I’m an Economist: My Predictions for 2025 Now That Trump Will Be President
With President-elect Donald Trump heading back to the White House, top economists are weighing in on what's ahead for America's economy. Here's what the experts foresee for your wallet in 2025. Learn...
- CBC
Trump says U.S. doesn't need Canadian cars, lumber or dairy. Consumers may not agree
When Donald Trump was musing about using "economic force" to potentially acquire Canada, the U.S. president-elect was, at the same time, also dismissing the importance of his country's No. 1 trading partner."We don't need anything they have," Trump said of Canada, during a news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida earlier this week.He rejected any reliance the United States may have on trade with its northern neighbour, seeming to ignore that Canadian exports to the U.S. in 2023, for e
- The Daily Beast
Pence Fuels Theory That Wife Intentionally Gave Trump Cold Shoulder
Mike Pence poured fuel on the theory that his wife intentionally snubbed Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter’s funeral this week. The former vice president seemed to obliquely hint at Karen Pence’s disdain for the president-elect when asked about her failure to acknowledge Trump and his wife, Melania, in an interview with Christianity Today. “You’d have to ask my wife about her posture,” he said, “but we’ve been married 44 years, and she loves her husband, and her husband respects her deeply.”
- The Daily Beast
CNN Host Jake Tapper Skewers Senator Backing ‘Willing to Lie’ AG Nominee
CNN anchor Jake Tapper seemed puzzled by Alabama Sen. Katie Britt’s unconditional support for attorney general nominee Pam Bondi, questioning how the Republican could support someone who lied about the 2020 election results. Tapper pressed Britt, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, during Sunday’s State of the Union about her meeting with and support for Bondi. Britt said last month Bondi was committed to “blind justice, not blind partisan politics,” even though Bondi was part of Donald
- BuzzFeed
I Was A Virgin At 59. I Chose A Controversial Way To Have Sex — And I Couldn't Be Happier.
"Before I knew it, I was undressed, and for the first time in my life, I enjoyed a sensual experience."
- People
Former Inspirational Personality Dies at 32 in L.A. Fires After Mom Was Unable to Save Him, She Says: ‘Heartbroken'
Rory Sykes was killed at his family’s estate in Malibu, Calif., on Wednesday, his mother announced on social media
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s Lawyer Drools Over Accused Sex Trafficker and Rapist Andrew Tate
Get someone to keep Trump’s lawyer away from Andrew Tate, like, now. Alina Habba, who also will serve as incoming counselor to the president during Trump’s second term, heaped fawning praise on the notorious self-proclaimed misogynist during a recent session of right-wing podcast The Benny Show. Tate’s deep contempt for women—as well as his repeat arrests on charges, among other things, of organized crime, rape and sexual assault—appeared of little consequence to the attorney, who went so far as
- Hello!
The Masked Singer contestant 'storms off' stage after being voted out by celebrity panellists
Viewers who tuned into The Masked Singer on Saturday couldn't help but comment on the awkward moment when a contestant stormed off stage after being voted off…
- The Daily Beast
GOP Rep Flamed for Call to Halt California Fire Aid As State Burns
Ohio congressman Warren Davidson faced an intense backlash after insisting that federal disaster relief should be withheld from California until the state’s forestry management policies change. “No doubt we need to address fires, but the problem with California is forestry management,” the MAGA politician told Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo during a segment Friday. “All these things that they’re doing are making it far easier for fires to grow and spread and be huge.” “If they want the money, the
- BuzzFeed
"I’ve Seen Horrible Things Happen": A Doctor Is Begging People To Stop Using Q-Tips In Their Ears, Here's Why
If you're still reaching for this common product to battle ear wax, it's time to try a better — and safer — method.
- The Daily Beast
From President to Divine Protector? Putin Elevates Himself to New Heights With Godly Rebrand
Until recently, Vladimir Putin insisted, at least publicly, that he didn’t want a cult of his personality. Not anymore. During the last three years of the war he started in Ukraine, he has embraced it. At his annual press conference last month, Putin nodded with a serious face and boasted about improving his skills—he enjoyed talking about himself more than ever. His lips pressed in a sour grimace, he described himself: “I joke less now, and I have almost stopped laughing.” The serious Putin tal
- Hello!
Princess Kate is daughter Charlotte's double in unearthed baby photo
Prince William's wife the Princess of Wales was her daughter Princess Charlotte's double in an unearthed baby photo with Carole Middleton
- People
Glenn Close Reveals Her Best Onscreen Kiss as She Laments ‘I Only Got to Kiss Him Once’
The actress dished about kissing a certain leading man while appearing on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ on Jan. 9