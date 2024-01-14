0114 Today in History
The “unusual” structure was filled with “surprises,” archaeologists said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Republicans make their case for the future, they keep getting stuck on the past. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spent much of the summer mired in controversy over new educational standards that call for teaching that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.” Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley failed last month to mention slavery as the root cause of the Civil War. And former President Donald Trump last weekend called the Civil War “so fascinating
It's no surprise that life in 1924 was drastically different from how it is in 2024. Photos show how people's day-to-day lives looked 100 years ago.
The Oscar hopeful was written and directed by Pixar vet Dave Mullins The post ‘War Is Over!’ Trailer: John Lennon-Inspired Animated Short Finds Beauty in the Battle | Exclusive Video appeared first on TheWrap.
From 2021 to 2023, Marvel Studios released 25 titles, including 10 feature films, 13 TV series (including two seasons each of “Loki,” “What If…?” and “I Am Groot”) and two TV specials. To put that in perspective, from 2008 to 2019, Marvel Studios released 23 feature films total. That dizzying boom in Marvel content — …
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have welcomed a new family member at their $30 million home in Montecito. Their good friend and neighbor, Ellen DeGeneres shared the news.
The 'Sex Education' star had the most-talked-about dress at the 2024 Golden Globes
The actor's ex-wife announced his death on Instagram this week
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden said on Saturday the United States does not support the independence of Taiwan, after Taiwanese voters rebuffed China and gave the ruling party a third presidential term. Earlier in the day, the Taiwanese ruling Democratic Progressive Party's (DPP) presidential candidate Lai Ching-te came to power, strongly rejecting Chinese pressure to spurn him, and pledged both to stand up to Beijing and seek talks. Biden said, when asked for reaction to Saturday's elections.
Get ready for a not-so-dry January, no alcohol needed
“Sammy The Bull” worked with one “Teflon Don” for years, but he could never get close to the other one — Trump.
Gabbi Tuft, a former WWE star, tried to lose muscle mass after transitioning. She succeeded by stopping resistance training and starting a keto diet.
Weather continues to impact the schedule of presidential candidates heading into the Iowa caucuses as former President Donald Trump has now canceled three out of his four in-person commit to caucus rallies. Instead, Trump will hold a series of telerallies and is still expected to go forward with his in-person appearance at his commit to caucus rally in Indianola, Iowa. The video comes as the campaign had to cancel four surrogate events they had planned this week as Trump made voluntary court appearances on Tuesday and Thursday.
Spider-Man star Tom Holland clarified his relationship status with co-star Zendaya, telling reports that they are “absolutely not” split up.
The former president claimed the newspaper and three reporters were part of an "insidious plot" to expose his tax records The post Donald Trump Ordered to Pay New York Times $400,000 for Frivolous Lawsuit appeared first on TheWrap.
The Hall of Famer said Taylor Swift is one of the things "that's taking away from what really happens on the field."
In what must sound like music to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s ears, the military aid that the U.S. had been providing to Ukraine has currently been halted, White House National Security Council Coordinator John Kirby said during a press briefing on Jan. 11.
The Amazon founder popped the question in May 2023
The star — whose new movie 'Good Grief' is on Netflix now — barely missed out on a chance to be in 'Barbie.' "Does that haunt me at night?" Levy asks. "Sometimes"
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces using two US-made Bradley fighting vehicles to destroy a Russian T-90 tank.