02-2-25 Birthdays on the 7

Latest Stories
- BuzzFeed
An Extremely Contagious Stomach Bug Is Rapidly Spreading, So We Asked Experts How To Avoid It
The illness is tough to avoid once someone in your house gets sick.
- BuzzFeed
A New Mother Was Billed Almost A Million Dollars For Her Daughter's Hospital Stay, And It Says A Whole Lot About US Healthcare
"They moved her room three times. Each transfer was $4,337..."
- BuzzFeed
"It's Not Trendy; It's Inherently Harmful." Doctors Are Calling Out The Dangerous "Wellness Trends" People Should Stop Following ASAP
"Essential oils smell good. That's all they're good for. They can't replace medicine, vaccines, or healthcare."
- The Canadian Press
Boy, 5, dies in hyperbaric chamber explosion at Michigan medical facility
TROY, Mich. (AP) — A pressurized oxygen chamber exploded Friday, killing a 5-year-old patient and injuring his mother at a suburban Detroit medical facility.
- BuzzFeed
"As A 34-Year-Old, I Think My Time Doing This Is Far Over": People Are Revealing The Everyday Things That Age A Person Really, Really Quickly
"This absolutely ages you; I look haunted."
- BuzzFeed
"I Doubt We’ll Ever See One Again": Older Adults Are Sharing The Food "Norms" They Grew Up With That Are Completely Foreign To Anyone Under 30
"One thing from the '70s is that these were fairly common. You could go to many restaurants and just order it as a meal."
- USA TODAY
Donald Trump says he stopped $50 million for condoms going to Gaza. Is it true?
The U.S. has spent millions of dollars to send contraceptives to other countries. Did Trump's White House really stop $50 million in condoms for Gaza?
- HuffPost UK
Eating This Much Fruit And Veg Is Linked To 42% Lower Risk Of Death, And It's Not 5 A Day
I'm way under.
- People
Mother-in-Law Refuses to Visit Newborn After Mom-to-Be Sets Some Boundaries
A pregnant woman is feeling stuck after her mother-in-law pushed back on her 'no overnight visitors' rule
- KERO - Bakersfield Scripps
New STEAM programs coming to the McFarland Branch library
Thanks to a $20,000 donation by the California Resources Corporation, the McFarland Library will soon be getting some STEAM related improvements. Encouraging students to use critical thinking skills.
- HuffPost Life
This Common And Beloved Dog Treat Can Destroy Your Pet's Teeth
Here's how to tell if it's safe for your pup or if you should try an alternative.
- ABC News Videos
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni point fingers over sexual harassment claims
Here is how the latest drama is unfolding behind the scenes at “It Ends With Us.”
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
Royal Oak native participating in iconic Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race
The iconic Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is an annual long-distance sled dog race that brings in competitors from all around the world and this year, Royal Oak’s very own Dane Baker is participating for the very first time. Baker graduated from Royal Oak High School in 2018 and with time, found his love of dog mushing in what has now become his passion.
- KGTV - San Diego Scripps
San Diego border quiet as Marines begin installing barriers
It's quiet at the San Diego-Mexico border. There are no crowds of migrants. No crying babies. And it's been like this for many months.
- USA TODAY
Study links microplastics in arteries to huge increase in heart disease and death
Previous studies have shown that microplastic and nanoplastic particles can induce inflammation and other negative effects in the body.
- PA Media: UK News
The biggest myths about prostate cancer after Giles Coren diagnosis
Prostate cancer is often seen as an unavoidable part of ageing, especially among men, but there are many myths that can create confusion.
- WXYZ-Detroit Videos
Patient explains use of hyperbaric chambers and what the experience is like
As police investigate the death of a five year old boy in an explosion involving a hyperbaric chamber, we're talking with a man who has used them for treatment and what the experience is like, including what you should and should not do inside them.
- ABC News
Multiple health agency websites on HIV, contraception taken down to comply with executive orders
Government agency webpages about HIV, LGBTQ+ people and multiple other public health topics were down as of Friday evening due to President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at gender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion.
- Yahoo Life
Skip salt, eat beets, floss your teeth, use flax egg plus 7 more health tips to help you have a great week
To live healthier, start with the small stuff like using less salt and drinking water first thing in the morning.
- The Canadian Press
Preschoolers get nearly half their calories from ultra-processed foods, study says
MONTREAL — Canadian preschoolers are getting nearly half their calories from ultra-processed foods and it's putting them at risk of obesity, according to a new study.