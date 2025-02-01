0201 Today in History

Latest Stories
Chris Christie Slams President Trump for Having No Clue About U.S. History
Former Governor Chris Christie says President Trump needs a history lesson. “The fact that you would assume that Donald Trump knows any American history is startling to me, Jon,” said Christie, speaking with Jon Stewart on his Weekly podcast show, adding, “‘cos he doesn’t.” “I’ve known him a lot longer and a lot closer than you have... and Jon, I am telling you, he doesn’t know,” said Christie. “I could give a lot of examples of how he messes up American history.”
- CBC
Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says
Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears
The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Forces Trans Soldier to Say They Weren’t Flying Doomed Black Hawk
A transgender soldier has been forced to deny that she was the pilot of the helicopter that fatally collided with a jetliner after she was falsely accused by social media users. Jo Ellis, who is an Army Black Hawk pilot, confirmed in a video posted to Facebook that she is alive and had no involvement in the tragic Wednesday night crash near Washington, D.C. that claimed 67 lives. Ellis’ involvement was alleged by a number of social media posts that cited no evidence and blamed her transgender id
- HuffPost
Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof
Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.
- People
Darius Rucker Reveals He Has Moved Out of the U.S. After Previously Teasing He Was ‘Doing a Thing’
The Grammy-winning country star and South Carolina native announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 30
- Cosmo
Kylie Jenner looks soo unbelievably snatched in gravity-defying corset
Kylie Jenner rocked a plunge corset at the Jean Paul Gaultier x Ludovic de Saint Sernin show at Paris Fashion Week and took our breath away. Pics this way...
- Hello!
Princess Kate's dress alterations to disguise chemotherapy port were subtle but genius
The Princess of Wales made just two public appearances in 2024 before declaring she was focusing on staying 'cancer-free'. During this time, Kate wore a chemotherapy port, and made several changes to her dresses to subtly disguise the medical device implanted in her chest
- CBC
Wanted for murder in Missouri and Mexico, police say 'Pistol Packin' Mama' hid in Alberta for decades
Fifty-five years after Missouri murderer Sharon Kinne escaped from a Mexican prison, American authorities confirm the fugitive hid for decades in a small Alberta town.On Thursday, Jackson County Sheriffs confirmed that Kinne, who was linked to three murders in two countries, had been hiding out three hours south of Calgary, in the town of Taber, for 49 years until her death in 2022 at the age of 81. Kinne had been living under the name Diedra (Dee) Glabus in the sleepy prairie town of about 9,00
- The Daily Beast
‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder
- HuffPost
Whoopi Goldberg Schools Trump Press Secretary With A Brutal Lesson On 'Wokeness'
"The View" host said Karoline Leavitt's comments at her first press briefing "really pissed" her off.
- BuzzFeed
Donald Trump Pardoned 1,500 Jan. 6 Rioters — Here's What Some Of Them Have Done In The Days Since
If only someone could have seen this coming!
- CBC
U.S. tariffs on Canada, Mexico expected to start March 1: sources
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to announce new tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will begin on March 1, but will include a process for the countries to seek specific exemptions for certain imports, three people familiar with the planning told Reuters.The tariff situation remained fluid on Friday and no decision is final until Trump makes a public announcement.The sources, who asked not to be named because they are not authorized to speak publicly on the matter, said they did not ha
- The Daily Beast
‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion
President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.
- People
Denise Bidot Flaunts Her Curves in Teeny-Tiny Bikini as “Sports Illustrated Swimsuit” Rookie: ‘Jumping for Joy’
The model is a mother and activist who encourages women to love their bodies
- BuzzFeed
Okay, I Seriously Can't Stop Laughing At All These Ignorant Americans Who Got Absolutely Roasted Into Oblivion So Far This Year
We need to tighten this up, my fellow Americans.
- The Hockey News - Tampa Bay Lightning
Ex-Lightning Star Traded To Rangers In Blockbuster
This former Lightning forward is on the move in a big trade.
- The Daily Beast
Trump’s ‘Deeply Stupid’ Plane Crash Presser Floored Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel joked that he’s finally figured out why President Donald Trump responds so poorly to major tragedies. “I think maybe he gets jealous when a disaster gets more coverage than him,” Kimmel said in his Thursday monologue. “He’s like, ‘I’m the biggest disaster. You point that camera at me right now.’” Kimmel was covering Trump’s press conference Thursday morning where, in response to a tragic collision between an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army helicopter in Washington, D.C., Trump
- The Daily Beast
Trump Admin Trashes DEI... Then Orders DEI For Trad Wives
Transportation secretary Sean Duffy sent a memo Thursday directing staffers to “give preference to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average” when implementing the Department of Transportation’s programs and policies. Journalist Ken Klippenstein posted several screenshots of the memo on X. Effective immediately, the memo declared that staffers should move to mitigate the “unique impacts” of DOT programs on “families” and should prioritize “family-specific difficu