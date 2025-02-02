0202 Today in History

Latest Stories
- CBC
Replacing Quebec products 'not possible' for U.S., Legault says
Quebec Premier François Legault is warning Americans they will pay the price if President Donald Trump goes ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian exports — particularly the province's aluminum.Trump said Thursday he would impose tariffs as soon as Saturday, though his administration has not provided details and it remains unclear which sectors could be affected. Three people familiar with the planning told Reuters on Friday that date was pushed back to March 1, though the White House disput
- The Daily Beast
Farmers Plead ‘Stop Our Fields Flooding’ as Trump Opens Dams
Local officials in California have revealed that President Donald Trump nearly flooded the region’s farms when his administration tried to send an excessive amount of water south, a feat he bragged about on Friday. “Today, 1.6 billion gallons and, in 3 days, it will be 5.2 billion gallons. Everybody should be happy about this long fought Victory!” Trump gloated in a Truth Social post. Over the last month, the president has often pushed for more water to be directed to southern California to help
- The Daily Beast
Trump Admin Emails Air Traffic Controllers: Quit Your Jobs
Air traffic controllers were emailed by the Trump administration urging them to quit their jobs and take mass “buyouts” just 24 hours after the D.C. plane crash. They were among hundreds of thousands of federal workers sent the email at 8.30 p.m. Thursday to push the extraordinary offer by Trump’s aides to get civil servants to quit en masse. The email dropped almost exactly 24 hours after an Army helicopter crashed into an American Airlines jet as it came into land at Reagan National Airport, k
- HuffPost
My J6 Neighbor Was Released From Prison By Trump. I'm Furious About What Happened The Day He Got Home.
“Before his imprisonment, our neighbor didn’t hide the fact that he was a Proud Boy, and our whole neighborhood witnessed the FBI surrounding his property.”
- HuffPost
Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears
The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.
- HuffPost
Hot-Mic Bombshells Dropped In Bad Lip Reading's Trump Inauguration Spoof
Insults between Donald Trump and Joe Biden? Check. Trump belittling JD Vance? Check. A Barron Trump cameo? Check.
- The Daily Beast
Bill Maher Commends Trump’s Response to ‘Stupid’ DC Crash Question
Comedian Bill Maher applauded President Donald Trump for what he said was a fitting response to a “stupid” question about visiting the crash site of the mid-air collision that killed 67 people this week in Washington, D.C. Taking press questions in the Oval Office on Wednesday, Trump was asked if he intends to see the crash site in the Potomac River himself. To which Trump responded, “You tell me, what’s the site? The water? You want me to go swimming?” On Friday’s broadcast of Real Time With Bi
- People
Darius Rucker Reveals He Has Moved Out of the U.S. After Previously Teasing He Was ‘Doing a Thing’
The Grammy-winning country star and South Carolina native announced the news in an Instagram post on Thursday, Jan. 30
- The Daily Beast
Peter Doocy Grills WH Over Trump’s Contradictory Plane Crash Response
Peter Doocy didn’t pull any punches during Friday’s White House press briefing. The Fox News correspondent fired a series of pointed questions at White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt regarding President Donald Trump’s controversial remarks blaming the Washington D.C. aircraft collision on DEI initiatives. Doocy, who often had contentious exchanges with former president Joe Biden, had vowed earlier to extend similar treatment to Trump’s administration, Mediaite reported. He held true to t
- The Daily Beast
GOP Pollster Nearly in Tears Over CNN Panel ‘Jumping On Me’
Veteran Republican pollster Frank Luntz was driven nearly to tears Friday night after his CNN co-panelists took issue with how he dismissed the backlash over President Donald Trump’s comments about DEI hiring and the mid-air crash in Washington, D.C. Appearing on NewsNight With Abby Phillip, Luntz seemed to take things a little too much to heart after the show’s host objected to Lutz argument. Lutz prefaced his comments by saying, “I think I’m alone in this group; I think I’m kind of afraid to b
- Hello!
Princess Kate's dress alterations to disguise chemotherapy port were subtle but genius
The Princess of Wales made just two public appearances in 2024 before declaring she was focusing on staying 'cancer-free'. During this time, Kate wore a chemotherapy port, and made several changes to her dresses to subtly disguise the medical device implanted in her chest
- BuzzFeed
After Years Together, I Ghosted My Best Friend. What I Found On Facebook Later Still Haunts Me To This Day.
"Fast-forward two years: I was scrolling on Facebook and her daughter’s page popped up. I clicked on the page..."
- Global News
'We need to get home': Calgary WestJet passengers stranded in Cancun
It’s been an extended stay in Mexico for hundreds of WestJet passengers — but not one they planned for. “Over the past two days, [we] have spent almost 16 hours at the airport and being shuttled around,” explained Alim Kara, who had been on vacation with his wife and two sons — ages of 6 years, and 18 months. “We have two very tired unwell kids due to two days of being stuck in the airport with no answers about what is happening.” Kara, his family and dozens of other passengers arrived at Cancun International Airport Thursday afternoon, ready for WestJet flight WS2249 to take them home. After two small, hour-long delays, passengers learned their flight was cancelled – and headed back to their hotel about 6 hours after first leaving.
- People
Philadelphia Plane Crash in Residential Area Captured in Shocking Doorbell Camera, Dashcam Footage
Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker has since confirmed casualties, "many" injuries and "significant" damage to the area following the Friday evening crash
- The Hockey News - Toronto Maple Leafs
'They Come Into Our Building And We Got To Change Our Schedule Around': Oilers' Connor McDavid and Maple Leafs React To 5 PM Local Start Time For Hockey Night In Canada
Viewers on the east coast won't notice a change, even though Oilers fans have to adjust their time.
- GOBankingRates
6 Changes That Could Come to Upper-Class Retirees’ Finances in the First Month of Trump’s Presidency
Just over a week after President Donald Trump regained the White House, signs of financial change for upper-class retirees are already emerging. Americans are stunned at Trump's string of executive...
- The Daily Beast
Elon Musk Shuts Out Senior Government Workers in Latest DOGE Takeover
DOGE director Elon Musk has shut out senior government workers and seized control of key workflows in the Office of Personnel Management, causing major security concerns, a source told Reuters. The Office of Personnel Management functions as the government’s human resources agency, managing policies, payments, recruitment, and labor relations. Government aides working for the billionaire Tesla CEO and Trump sidekick have reportedly taken over the office’s Enterprise Human Resources Integration d
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump is making good on his promises, and I couldn't be more excited | Opinion
President Donald Trump is following through on his promises. As a supporter, I couldn't be happier.
- The Daily Beast
‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News
Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m
- The Hill
Greene suggests throwing out foreign outlets: ‘American media first’
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) suggested throwing out foreign news outlets of the White House briefing room as she appears to have taken an issue with a reporter’s accent during a press briefing on Friday. Greene reacted to Friday post on the social media platform X shared by political commentator Gunther Eagleman from the Friday…