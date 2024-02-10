0210 Today in History
Archaeologists unearthed the bone from an ancient settlement in the Netherlands.
Amelia Earhart’s disappearance remains one of the greatest unsolved American mysteries. Aviation curator Dorothy Cochrane weighs in on a recent image that some believe shows the location of Earhart’s lost plane.
Revisiting the photographer’s apocalyptic images in Vogue Italia, which nearly became his final editorial shoot.
Former junior hockey player Noah Corson has been found guilty of sexual assault. The verdict was handed down Friday morning at the Drummondville courthouse following Corson's trial, which took place in November.The victim's identity is subject to a publication ban. She was 15 at the time of the assault in 2016.The Crown and the defence had agreed that Corson had taken part in a group sexual activity involving two other hockey players at the complainant's residence. However, the debate in court c
The Duke of Sussex flew in for a day to check on his dad, following the monarch's cancer diagnosis. A royal source tells Bazaar the details.
Liz Hurley has once again mesmerised her followers with a recent Instagram post, showcasing her timeless beauty and fit physique in a striking pink bikini. See photos
The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
King Charles has been diagnosed with cancer, leaving the world wondering if he will abdicate. But what will this mean for his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet?
The Prince of Wales has revealed Cape Town to be this year's location for the fourth Earthshot Prize Awards
The former New York mayor said his claim wasn’t against his former client but rather the Republican National Committee and the Trump 2020 campaign.
The conversation has "firmly shifted" even further toward the vice president, argued Scott Jennings.
"I knew this existed, but I figured it was just an American stereotype played up in the movies. But lo and behold, there it was in front of my eyes."
You can't put an age limit on good sex.
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
Soon after John Roberts took his seat at the center of the Supreme Court bench on Thursday, the cadence of the justices’ questioning suggested the chief justice would have an easy majority, if not unanimity, to reverse a Colorado ruling that blocked Donald Trump from the ballot.
Special counsel Jack Smith is asking Judge Aileen Cannon to reconsider a ruling that would allow former President Trump’s legal team to publicly disclose witness identities and their testimony to the court docket. Trump’s lawyers have sought to attach evidence given to them during the discovery process in other court filings set to be publicly…
Scientists now have a better understanding of the risks ahead and a new early warning signal to watch for.
David Axelrod, CNN commentator and former Obama adviser, explained why kicking Trump off the ballot “worries” him ahead of the 2024 election.
Ahead of the 'American Idol' season 7 (overall season 22) premiere on February 18, fans loved seeing Ryan Seacrest wear an all-silver suit to promote the show.
The $2.5 million super bowl suites, where Taylor Swift is rumored to be during the big game, includes an equally luxe menu of wagyu hot dogs and lobster quesadillas.