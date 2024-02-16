0216 Today in History
Researchers used advanced genetic analyses to piece together the surprising life of “Vittrup Man,” who was killed and left in a peat bog in Denmark 5,200 years ago.
The ancient ruins included towers, tombs and tools.
Queen Camilla visited Kindred Studios’ Shepherds Bush pop-up after a recommendation from her daughter, Laura Lopes
A 1,000-year-old cemetery discovered near Kyiv is said to have a pagan history, the Archaeological Institute of America's annual meeting heard.
The Soho Theatre said Paul Currie would not be invited back to perform at the West End theatre following an incident on Saturday evening.
Neanderthals' extinction is one of the biggest mysteries about the species. In "The Naked Neanderthal," Ludovic Slimak says humans were the cause.
The Queen visited Kindred Studios in west London after Laura Lopes told her about it following an open day.
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers repeatedly tried to move back the trial in his Manhattan criminal hush-money trial.
"You’re carrying this around your neck."
The Russian leader wasn't exactly impressed by the former Fox News host.
The Princess of Wales' sister, Pippa Middleton, showed off her athletic frame as she holidayed at Eden Rock in St Barthes with her husband and three children - see photos
OTTAWA — Canadian manufacturers of masks and other equipment for protecting against COVID-19 are seeking more than $5 billion in damages from the federal government, saying Ottawa misled them about buying and helping sell their products. In a statement of claim filed in Federal Court, the companies and their industry association allege the government made "negligent misrepresentations" that prompted them to invest in personal protection equipment innovations, manufacturing and production. The co
Former President Donald Trump said he took it as a "compliment" after Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would prefer President Joe Biden.
The 28-year-old shared a photo of herself getting an IV drip ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade
“There were so many star-studded people there... everyone wants to come see her but the suite is only so big," Jason shared
"This is what people do, they break up when things get hard."
She brought Ben Affleck along as her date to celebrate.
Psychologist and author Mary L. Trump — an outspoken critic of her uncle, former President Donald Trump — took to social media Tuesday night to rebuke what “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart had to say about this year’s presidential race. Stewart made his return to the program Monday, hosting for the first time since 2015, and took the opportunity to express what he thought was a fair comparison ...
“In the time that my family needed help from my fellow first responders...it ended up killing my father,” said the Colorado man’s daughter.
Trey Filter was captured on video tackling a suspected gunman as the man ran through crowds after Wednesday's parade in Missouri