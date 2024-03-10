0310 Today in History
President Joe Biden is expressing growing frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He was captured on a hot mic after the State of the Union, address, saying that he and the Israeli leader will need to have a “come to Jesus meeting." (March 8)
Archaeologists found over 160 skeletons at the medieval cemetery.
The original excavation saw the unearthing of an Anglo-Saxon ship burial on the eve of World War Two.
Pigcasso died before her 8th birthday, but her care taker, Joanne Lefson, says her legacy will live on.
While it may be an awards flop, <i>Napoleon</i> does what historical epic films should: probe the present.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene interrupted President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech. Watch the moment, here.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wore Trump's signature hat to the State of the Union. President Biden's reaction when he saw her had both sides laughing.
Public health advocates are watching in growing alarm as former President Trump increasingly embraces the anti-vaccine movement. “I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate,” Trump said in a recent campaign rally in Richmond, Va. It’s a line Trump has repeated, and his campaign said…
Brosnan's pick, an Oscar nominee, said he thinks he's "a bit old" to play the fictional spy.
Stormy Daniels skipped the red carpet Friday but took the stage briefly after a screening of documentary Stormy, which had its SXSW premiere on the festival’s opening night. She was emotional, often wiping away tears, as she embraced director Sarah Gibson and talked about how important the film is to her. But she displayed her …
The "Late Show" host spotted a disgraced former Republican lawmaker back on the House floor.
A style triple threat.
Former national security adviser John Bolton said he is “perplexed” about reports of former President Trump receiving intelligence briefings if he becomes the GOP presidential nominee. “I’m somewhat perplexed myself that the Biden White House has apparently agreed that he’ll get these briefings,” Bolton said in an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur. His comments come…
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex oozed style in a figure-flattering double denim look to La Barbecue restaurant in Austin, Texas following the 024 SXSW Conference and Festival
‘Seriously, the Katie Britt response is scary as s***. This is like a sci-fi movie. This is Handmaid’s Tale coming to life,’ one person posted on X
HBOAcademy Award-winning actor Robert De Niro blasted former President Donald Trump as a “total monster” during an appearance on Real Time With Bill Maher on Friday.“He's such a mean, nasty, hateful person. I’d never play him as an actor, because I can't see any good in him. Nothing. Nothing at all. Nothing redeemable in him,” De Niro said.The actor, noting that the November election will likely be a rematch of Trump versus Biden, argued that a repeat Trump presidency would be a “nightmare,” whi
Princess Beatrice of York wowed in a super cinched dress for a ritzy evening with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Blenheim Ball in aid of Starlight
Kiki the cockatiel may be winning over his 3 million TikTok followers, but his owner was unimpressed by his latest performance
Conservative attorney George Conway said the Supreme Court’s decision in former President Trump’s Colorado ballot case doesn’t come as “good news” but argued that he would rather see Trump defeated at the ballot box than be disqualified ahead of the election. “It’s hard for me to think of what the good news is,” Conway told…
Commentary by Bee Opinion Editor Tad Weber: Republican voters should quit support for Trump if he gets convicted. “Just don’t vote.”