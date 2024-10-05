05/10/24 – A mix and chilly start – Morning Weather Forecast UK –Met Office Weather
Kirk is thousands of kilometres away, but its influence will reach Canadian shores this weekend
A budding storm will trek across the country through next week, bringing foul weather along its route
A strong Pacific storm will survive the trek over the Rockies and will strengthen as it crosses the rest of the country
Here’s the latest on Category 3 Hurricane Kirk
You may be legally mandated to switch your tires before the science says you should.
A big temperature pattern change is coming to parts of Ontario. Some will even see a transition from rain to snow!
After a major x-class solar flare caused an eruption from the Sun late on Tuesday, we may be in for another spectacular display of the Northern Lights in the nights ahead.
A second asteroid hit Earth around the same time causing a "catastrophic" event.
The Appalachian Bear Rescue shared photos of the deceased bear on Facebook to remind people to throw away leftover food in forested areas.
Expecting a broad low to develop in the Gulf of Mexico that may have tropical implications to the Southeast next week.
The Austrian company building a spa where Ontario Place used to sit will be spending $700 million to construct its new facilities and parkland on Toronto's waterfront, the province revealed Thursday. Of those initial spends, $500 million will be to build Therme's facility, while $200 million will be spent on shoreline work and a public park, according to documents shared during a provincial technical briefing Thursday.Over the course of the 95-year lease, Therme Canada is expected to spend $1.96
The Georgia congresswoman leaned into her conspiratorial side as false claims about Helene run rampant on social media
Breaking down the science and forecast for this weekend's Auroras
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A rare whale found dead off Massachusetts earlier this year died as a result of entanglement in Maine lobster fishing gear, federal authorities said.
Before Hurricane Helene’s landfall last week, the National Weather Service began an all-out blitz to alert emergency planners, first responders and residents across the Southeast that the storm’s heavy rains and high winds could bring disaster hundreds of miles from the coast. Warnings blared phrases such as “URGENT,” “life threatening” and “catastrophic” describing the impending perils as far inland as the mountains of North Carolina and Tennessee. Smartphones buzzed with repeated push alerts of flash floods and dangerous winds.
The chances that a storm will form in the Gulf of Mexico in the next few days are dropping, but Florida could still get doused by the would-be system.
(Bloomberg) -- One week after Hurricane Helene barreled ashore, Florida is bracing for another round of heavy rainfall and strong winds from a tropical system brewing in the Atlantic.Most Read from BloombergThe Corner Store ComebackNYC Schools Reverse Course on Cell-Phone Ban After Parents BalkRoofs of Mexico City’s Massive Food Market Will Power Public BusesA Housing Crisis Brews in Rwanda’s Capital CityGang Violence Is Moving to the Amazon’s Fast-Growing CitiesThe potential storm could bring a
The Government intends the funding to be used for two ‘carbon capture clusters’ in Merseyside and Teesside.
Failing to highlight renewable energy as a standalone category in the monthly jobs report is a missed opportunity.
Slight rain chance Friday