0801 Today in History

Latest Stories
- Investing.com
Elon Musk’s xAI considers buying Character.ai- The Information
Investing.com-- Elon Musk’s xAI start-up is considering buying chatbot maker Character.ai as it seeks more ways to test its flagship artificial intelligence models, The Information reported on Wednesday.
- Business Insider
Why chip stocks are on an absolute tear today
The semiconductor sector got a huge lift from blockbuster AMD earnings, and Morgan Stanley called Nvidia a top stock pick.
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Gets Basic English Lesson After Ridiculous Comment About His ‘Pronouns’
“So, you’re fluid?” Laura Ingraham asked the former president in response.
- HuffPost
'Daily Show' Spots The Odd Moment Trump 'Lost A Debate With Himself'
Ronny Chieng mocked the former president's back-and-forth comments about debating Kamala Harris.
- HuffPost
Trump Campaign Attempts Damage Control Over Fiasco At Black Journalists' Conference
For a former president who never admits a mistake, it's no surprise his staff's statement on the Q&A declared victory over "Liberal Mainstream Media Malpractice."
- CNN
Iran has no good options after two deadly strikes on senior allies
One of the few things working in Iran’s favor after the humiliating news that Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital overnight is that the regime controls most of the information the world gets to see.
- The Canadian Press
Hamas' top political leader is killed in Iran in strike that risks triggering all-out regional war
BEIRUT (AP) — Hamas' top political leader was killed Wednesday by a predawn airstrike in the Iranian capital, Iran and the militant group said, blaming Israel for a shock assassination that risked escalating into an all-out regional war. Iran's supreme leader vowed revenge against Israel.
- CNN
Dozens of Russian mercenaries killed in rebel ambush in Mali, in their worst known loss in Africa
The video is as triumphant as it is gruesome. Rebel fighters, rifles slung over their shoulders, step among more than a dozen bodies strewn across the sand and rocks. Off camera, the pop of gunshots can be heard.
- Rolling Stone
Trump Flipped Out That ‘Lunatic’ Project 2025 Could Tank His Campaign
The former president effectively “birthed” the project. Now that it's a political liability, one of Trump’s foot soldiers is out of a job
- HuffPost
Gov. Tim Walz Names The ‘Normal Thing’ That ‘You Never See’ Trump Doing
The Minnesota governor, reportedly on the shortlist for vice president, fired back at one of the former president’s attacks on Kamala Harris.
- The Daily Beast
Black Journalists’ Association Says Yes to Trump but Snubs Harris
The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) declined a request by Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign to appear at this year’s convention, a source familiar with the plans told The Daily Beast.The news, first reported by theGrio, came hours after Karen Attiah, a co-chair of this year’s NABJ convention, stepped down after the organization announced Donald Trump would appear for a moderated conversation at the Chicago event. The Trump conversation, focused on “the most pressing issues
- The Daily Beast
MAGA Rep. Ryan Zinke Floats New Trump Assassination Conspiracy
Rep. Ryan Zinke (R-MT), the former Trump administration secretary of the interior who resigned amid scandals over taxpayer-funded travel and potential conflicts of interest, wondered Monday whether the assassination attempt on Donald Trump was part of a larger “plot” that may have involved high-level government officials.While investigators have not linked the shooter to any such scheme, Zinke said on Fox Business Network that lapses by the Secret Service beget such conspiratorial questions.“Her
- Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Trump pulls back from ‘Project 2025,’ releases own plan. What GA Republicans say about it
How “Agenda47” could affect Georgia.
- The Daily Beast
Kamala Harris Offers Swing State Clue to Veepstakes Winner
Kamala Harris offered a possible hint about the identity of her choice of running mate when she announced that her first rally with her new pick will be in Philadelphia on Tuesday.Her choice of Pennsylvania’s City of Brotherly Love triggered speculation that she has plumped for the state’s governor, Josh Shapiro.Shapiro is one of the top contenders being vetted by the vice president’s campaign team and, perhaps more importantly, Pennsylvania is a swing state with a vote that is crucial to the ou
- The Daily Beast
Jon Stewart Roasts the GOP’s ‘Flailing’ Attempts to Attack Kamala Harris
A reinvigorated Jon Stewart celebrated the political developments of the last week on The Daily Show Monday night, while delighting in conservatives’ inability to land a blow on vice president Kamala Harris.“In the span of a week, Democrats have gone from the despair of a certain Trump presidency to the joy of a statistical tie,” Stewart said during his monologue, “Which, right now, feels like victory.”He also jokingly offered his sympathies to Donald Trump and his supporters.Read more at The Da
- CBC
Canadians flagged at border for house-sitting say U.K. company misled them
Some Canadians who tried to house-sit abroad say they were flagged and turned away at the U.S. border and now fear their ability to travel freely has been jeopardized after border agents classified their house-sitting plans as work.Several house-sitters told CBC News they feel misled by U.K.-based company Trusted Housesitters, which some said has been "irresponsible" in "downplaying" the risks involved when taking on an international house-sitting opportunity.Meanwhile, the company maintains hou
- The Canadian Press
NC Gov. Cooper opted out of Harris VP vetting, in part over worry about GOP lieutenant: AP sources
WASHINGTON (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper opted not to be a candidate in Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate search in part due to concerns that his Republican lieutenant governor would try to assume control if he left the state to campaign as part of the Democratic ticket, according to three people familiar with the matter.
- Business Insider
'Pulsating' mechanized assaults in Ukraine may reflect the limit of Russia's offensive abilities, war analysts say
Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War said Russia has been conducting "periodic and pulsating" assaults.
- Reuters
Olympics-At Paris 2024, Israeli and Palestinian athletes joust over Gaza war
As Israeli and Palestinian judoists hit the tatami mats at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday, the war raging in their homeland was at the front of their minds. But once defeated, they gave different messages that highlighted how personal it was for competitors, and how difficult it has been for the organisers to create an Olympic truce after 10 months of conflict between Israel and Palestinian Hamas militants in Gaza. "I think here at the Olympics, we are here to make peace, but if you are making war in our country and want to make peace here, it's like you have two faces," Feras Badawi, one of eight Palestinian athletes at the Games, told reporters having just lost his first round match in the under 81 kg category against Tajik Somon Makhmadbekov.
- The Daily Beast
Whoopi Goldberg Tells ‘The View’ Why She ‘Pities’ J.D. Vance
The View moderator Whoopi Goldberg is genuinely worried about J.D. Vance. “This poor guy,” she said on Tuesday. “I feel so bad for him.”Goldberg was responding to the recent unearthed footage of J.D. Vance admitting privately that Kamala Harris’ entry into the 2024 election was a “political sucker punch” for the Trump campaign.“Remember how Mr. T used to pity the fool? Well, I pity this man,” Goldberg added. “I pity him, because he’s had a very bumpy roll-out so far, and here he is, once again s