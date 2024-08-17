0817 Today in History

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Man who terrorized neighbors explodes at wife of victim during sentencing. He got life
It took seven corrections officers to drag Omar Rodriguez from the courtroom.
- People
12-Year-Old Girl Died After Parents Treated ‘Serious Life-Threatening’ Injuries with Smoothies, Say Police
Miranda Sipp's mother and stepfather allegedly failed to seek proper medical assistance for their cheerleader daughter
- BuzzFeed
A 29-Year-Old Just Gave The Best Explanation As To Why Millennials Aren’t Having Kids
"It absolutely baffles me that the government is pretending like they don't know why we're not having kids because, frankly, it is glaringly obvious."
- CBC
Man accused of sexually assaulting minor in Yellowknife claims he didn't know her age
WARNING: This article contains details of sexual abuse and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.The trial continued this week for a man accused of sexually assaulting an underage teenager in Yellowknife.John Robson, 60, and Alicia Moran, 30, both faced charges involving the 15-year-old victim. It's alleged that Moran arranged for Robson to have sex with the underage minor in exchange for money. Robson is charged with two counts of sexual assault an
- The Canadian Press
Jacob Hoggard now behind bars after appeal dismissed, lawyer says
TORONTO — Jacob Hoggard began serving his sentence Friday after Ontario's top court dismissed the Hedley frontman's appeal of his sexual assault conviction.
- PA Media: UK News
Woman ‘lost faith in everything’ after rape case dropped over ‘sexsomnia’ claims
Jade Blue McCrossen-Nethercott contacted police in 2017 after waking up and feeling that she had been raped while she slept.
- The Daily Beast
Who Is the ‘Ketamine Queen’ Who Allegedly Supplied Matthew Perry’s Lethal Dose?
Jasveen Sangha, the woman authorities have accused of supplying the ketamine that actor Matthew Perry died from using, is said to have had an extensive network for distributing the drug, but little is known about the woman police say is known as “the ketamine queen.”Sangha, according to the Department of Justice, which held a press conference about the investigation on Thursday, “took advantage of Mr. Perry by selling large amounts of ketamine to Mr. Perry over a two-week period in October of 20
- People
CEO Arrested After Allegedly Strangling 15-Year-Old at In N’ Out Burger After Teen Splashed a Woman with Water
Luke N. Kalisher was charged with child abuse and assault in the second degree
- CBC
Man wanted for murder of Good Samaritan was a 'danger' to community, police: parole docs
One of the Edmonton men accused of murdering a Good Samaritan last week in a violent carjacking east of Calgary had just finished serving a prison sentence during which he was denied parole because of the danger he presented to the community and law enforcement, newly released documents show.Elijah Blake Strawberry, 28, is wanted on second-degree murder warrants after Colin Hough, 45, was fatally shot at a rural intersection near Chestermere. In June, Strawberry finished serving a prison sentenc
- USA TODAY
Kansas City Chiefs player offers to cover $1.5M in stolen chicken wings to free woman
Chiefs player Chris Jones has offered to cover $1.5 million worth of chicken wings in order to free the former food service employee who stole them.
- LA Times
'Kill him!': Video shows disturbing attack on deputy, fatal shooting in Riverside
New video shows a dramatic fight between a Riverside County sheriff's deputy and a man and woman before the deputy fatally shoots the woman.
- CNN
New Zealand to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the US
New Zealand is set to extradite internet mogul Kim Dotcom to the United States after the country’s justice minister gave the green light on Thursday.
- CBC
Tenancy board dismisses N.S. senior's claim asking for help with leaky ceiling
After more than a year, Joan Underwood got sick of walking past a large, leaking split in the ceiling of her apartment building's hallway. Some days, she saw dark, murky water in a bucket placed below the hole, as brown stains extended from the cracked plaster and water damage dappled the carpet below.At one point, a pole appeared to be holding up the ceiling. She worried it would cave in, and decided to seek help from Nova Scotia's tenancy board."Something's got to be done, because right now no
- CBC
Police charge man and woman following sexual assault in Amherstburg
A man and a woman are facing sexual assault charges following an incident in Amherstburg in July, Windsor police say.Police say the 33-year-old man and 26-year-old woman have been charged with sexual assault, forcible confinement, and uttering threats. On July 20, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at an apartment building in the 300 block of Victoria Street South in Amherstburg. "Through investigation, officers learned that a woman was sexually assaulted by a male suspect and pr
- CNN
White woman found guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for fatally shooting Black neighbor amid dispute over kids playing
A Florida jury on Friday found a 60-year-old White woman guilty of manslaughter with a firearm for fatally shooting an unarmed Black mother during an ongoing dispute over children playing near her home.
- Global News
1 dead, 1 injured after being shot at by 4 police officers outside home in Innisfil, Ont.
The Special Investigations Unit says a 19-year-old man is dead and another is injured after a police-involved shooting at an Innisfil, Ont. home following a call for a family dispute. The agency said there were reports of a family dispute and when officers arrived there was an “interaction” involving the two men outside of the home. Four officers fired their guns at the two 19-year-olds, the SIU said.
- People
After Texas Mom Warns of Alleged Kidnapping Attempt on Her Kids, Police Say 'No Threat to the Public'
In an update from, police said all the individuals involved had been identified and that no arrest had been made
- CNN
Russian court gives 12-year treason sentence to Russian-American over $50 charity donation
A Russian-American woman has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason by a Russian court after she made a donation of just over $50 to a US-based charity supporting Ukraine.
- CBC
Windsor contractor charged with defrauding 10 homeowners out of nearly $600K
A contractor who allegedly took hundreds of thousands of dollars from homeowners for construction projects but failed to complete the work has been charged with fraud, Windsor police say.According to police, the 41-year-old contractor defrauded the homeowners out of nearly $600,000. In a news release on Thursday police said the man solicited deposits ranging from $20,000 to $115,000 from victims under the guise of completing various construction projects. In one reported instance, the man allege
- HuffPost
Man Accused Of Killing Wife With Eye Drops Allegedly Poisoned Daughter While Awaiting Trial
Joshua Hunsucker was free on $1.5 million bond when authorities say he poisoned his 10-year-old, who recovered, using the same chemical with which authorities allege he killed his wife in 2018.