0823 Today in History

Latest Stories
- Business Insider
9 discoveries that have fundamentally altered our understanding of human history
Archaeologists have found a wealth of artifacts and monuments that have fundamentally altered how we perceive and understand our own species.
- Popular Mechanics
Scientists Uncovered a Blow From the Past: 17th Century Brains Contained Cocaine
The surprising discovery reveals Europeans sniffed around much earlier than we thought.
- The Daily Beast
‘Fox & Friends’ Instantly Corrects Trump’s Bogus Harris Claim After Interview
Fox & Friends had no choice but to correct Donald Trump just seconds after an interview on the show Thursday morning in which he falsely claimed Kamala Harris met with Vladimir Putin just before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.The Republican nominee—who also used his time on the air to complain that all Democrats do “is make up lies about me”—claimed President Joe Biden “sent comrade Kamala to see Putin in Russia three days before the attack.” He described the incident as a “little known fact” whic
- The Independent
Trump goes on unhinged five-minute tear when asked about Tim Walz’s DNC speech on Fox & Friends
Walz’s mention of Trump’s connection to Project 2025 sent him into a nonsensical tirade
- HuffPost
Ex-Trump Aide Shares Wild Prediction For 2024 Election — And It Involves Taylor Swift
Alyssa Farah Griffin, who served under former President Donald Trump before resigning in 2020, shared an intriguing theory involving the pop star.
- The Canadian Press
Former U.S. ambassador to Canada gives 'tsunami warning' about Trump
CHICAGO — A former United States ambassador to Canada is sounding the alarm that a second Donald Trump presidency would cause chaos for Canadians as he urged Americans abroad that their votes could prove crucial in the presidential election.
- Hello!
Fresh warnings about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's neighbourhood have surfaced
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but their picturesque surroundings aren't all it seems as the area has been plagued with issues thanks to increased tourism.
- HuffPost
DNC Hits Trump Where It Hurts With Scathing Supercut Aimed At His Newest Sore Spot
The former president does not like being called this one word.
- HuffPost
Trump Goes Off The Rails In Midnight Attack On 'Highly Overrated Jewish Governor'
The former president slammed Pennsylvania's Josh Shapiro, who spoke at the Democratic National Convention.
- The Daily Beast
Trump Campaign Trolls Oprah With Her Private Letter to ‘Donald’
The Trump campaign responded to Oprah Winfrey’s speech at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday by resurfacing an admiring letter she once wrote to the man she’s now urging voters to reject.In her surprise appearance in Chicago, the billionaire TV star encouraged fellow independents to join her in endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign. “Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024,” she said to rapturous applause. “And just plain common sense—common sense tells you that Kamala
- USA TODAY Opinion
Trump, probably: 'Nobody is watching the DNC, and all the crowds are TOTALLY FAKE'
I took the liberty of writing a MAGA review of the DNC for Trump: 'Nobody is watching this and the enormous crowds there are TOTALLY FAKE!'
- The Daily Beast
JD Vance Endures a Miserable Media Blitz About All Those DNC Insults
JD Vance went on a grim media marathon Wednesday night to push back on an avalanche of attacks that speakers at the Democratic National Convention sent his way.Donald Trump’s running mate sat for several TV interviews after Kamala Harris’ VP pick Tim Walz’s speech in Chicago. Walz used the speech to rattle off shots at Vance, accusing the Ohio senator of backing a Project 2025 program that will make people’s lives harder while also making digs at Vance’s background.“I had 24 kids in my high scho
- People
Autopsy Reveals Causes of Death for Ga. Firefighters Who'd Been High School Sweethearts
Georgia firefighters Reagan Anderson and Chandler Kuhbander were found dead in Tennessee on June 30
- People
Jennifer Lopez, a White Bikini and the Famous Photos from When She and Ben Affleck Called Off Their 2003 Wedding
Lopez previously spent time in Miami following her and Affleck's last-minute 2003 wedding postponement, before eventually splitting the following January
- The Independent
Another JD Vance joke goes wrong as quip about Tim Walz comes back to bite Trump
Gaffe follows uproar over Philly cheesesteak comments
- The Daily Beast
Oh, Brother! Chris Cuomo Has Some Truth Bombs to Drop
CHICAGO—NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo held court inside the United Center on Tuesday afternoon, his first Democratic convention since CNN showed him the door in 2021. Not seen with him: his brother Andrew Cuomo, once a party giant, now an outcast.But will the elder Cuomo ever return to the political ring, as he’s oft-rumored to do? And does Chris think he should even try?“I wish he would want to remove himself from that process, because of how ugly it is, how reductive it is,” the younger Cuomo told
- Variety
Donald Trump Isn’t Worried Taylor Swift Will Sue Him Over Fake Endorsement Post With AI Images: ‘Somebody Else Generated Them’
Donald Trump acknowledged that images he posted online depicting Taylor Swift endorsing him for president and several supposedly showing Swifties supporting him were fake. But the ex-president did not seem concerned the pop star will sue him, saying that the AI images “were all made up by other people.” Trump addressed the controversy in an …
- The Daily Beast
Amy Coney Barrett Sides With Liberal Justices on Voter ID Laws
The Supreme Court ruled by a 5-4 margin to partially approve a request from the Republican National Committee that would make people in Arizona show proof of U.S. citizenship when registering to vote.Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett however voted against the measure and sided with the liberal justices. Coney Barrett previously broke ranks with her conservative counterparts on the bench when they ruled in favor of Ohio against the EPA regarding its ‘Good Neighbor’ plan to limit air pollutan
- HuffPost
Stephen Colbert Figures Out Where Melania Trump Is Hiding
The "Late Show" host interviewed Laura Benanti's fake Melania Trump to find out.
- HuffPost
'Kimmel' Guest Host RuPaul Names DNC Speaker Who Trumped Obamas With 'Powerful' Remarks
The drag icon had a cheesy pick for who had the most moving speech among Democrats.