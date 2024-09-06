0906 Today in History

Latest Stories
- Cover Media
Travis Kelce's team hires lawyers after Taylor Swift 'split contract' leaks online
Fans were left shocked after a document circulated on social media this week claiming the American football star and the hitmaker were in a PR relationship. The document, which was first shared on Reddit, also alleged that the couple are scheduled to break up on 28 September, a year after they went public with their relationship. Travis' team have now insisted that the document is a fake and they are working with lawyers to deal with the situation. The contract was written on the letterhead of Travis' public relations company…
- The Daily Beast
Prince William’s Friends Ridicule Prince Harry’s ‘Very Thick’ Strategy
The fragile ceasefire between Prince William and Prince Harry that allowed both brothers to attend their uncle’s funeral last week collapsed in spectacular style Tuesday, as the brothers’ camps returned to slinging insults and demands at each other.Prince William’s office declined to comment, but allies of the prince told The Daily Beast that Harry was “a broken record” who was “pretending to not get the message that he is not wanted” after Harry’s camp told U.K. paper the Mirror that the exiled
- Snopes
Fact Check: No, These Pics Don't Show Jennifer Lopez 'Without Makeup'
A social media user claimed Lopez looked "very different."
- People
Jennifer Affleck Confirms She's Never Met Her Husband's Famous Cousin Ben Affleck: 'Hoping to One Day' (Exclusive)
Jennifer Affleck tells PEOPLE that while she's never met her husband's famous cousin, Ben Affleck, she's holding out hope
- Hello!
Paris Hilton surprises in a micro mini skirt and leather thigh-high boots
The famed socialite just donned a triple leather look to promote her new album. See photos
- HuffPost UK
Here's How Taylor Swift Changes Outfit So Quickly, And It's Genius
Her Eras tour shows include an incredible 16 outfit changes.
- Hello!
Jennifer Lopez stuns in opinion-dividing green and pink outfit
The newly single superstar tried her hand at dopamine dressing in an Instagram post - see video
- People
Kaia Gerber Celebrates 23rd Birthday with Brother Presley and Parents Cindy Crawford & Rande Gerber at Disney
The model and actress offered a look at her trip, which also included her brother Presley and 'The Bear' star Ayo Edebiri, on Instagram Wednesday, Sept. 4
- Hello!
Meet Brad Pitt's two younger siblings who keep away from the spotlight
Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood's most recognisable faces, however the same can't be said for his two siblings who often stay out of the spotlight – here's all you need to know about Interview with the Vampire's family
- HuffPost
'Another Good Move, Dumbass!': Jimmy Kimmel Taunts Don Jr. Over Trump's Worst Decision
The late night host returned from his vacation to mock both the former president and his son.
- Hello!
Bella Hadid's sheer crystal catsuit is truly dazzling
The youngest Hadid sister just gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her brand Orebella. See photos
- People
Nicole Kidman Reveals Her Daughters 'Wreak Havoc' Digging Through Her Closet: 'Looks Like a Bomb Went Off'
The actress shares two children, Bella and Connor, with ex Tom Cruise, and two daughters, Sunday and Faith, with husband Keith Urban
- People
Kendall Jenner Is Kris Jenner-ing with Short, Pixie-Like Hairstyle in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Kendall stripped down to her underwear to pose in the brand's fall campaign
- Hello!
Selena Gomez's wedding dress and combat boot combo is super unexpected
The Only Murders in the Building star just gave alternative brides-to-be a dose of wedding inspiration. See photos
- People
Matt Damon, Wife Luciana and 25-Year-Old Daughter Alexia Barroso Step Out in Coordinating Outfits Ahead of NYFW
The trio smiled for photos at the LuisaViaRoma flagship store opening party
- Hello!
Rosie Huntington Whiteley's denim cowboy hat and crinkle cut bikini is a major mood
The British model put the chicest spin on cowgirlcore in stylish holiday snaps with Jason Statham
- People
Travis Kelce Reveals His Cute Nickname for Taylor Swift While Sharing New Details About His Eras Tour Surprise Appearance
"Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun," said Kelce about joining the pop star on the stage in June
- CNN
Raygun apologizes to breakdance community for backlash to her Paris Olympic performance
Rachael Gunn, the Olympic breaker who went viral for her dance performance at the Paris Games last month, has apologized to the breaking community for the backlash she brought upon it.
- WWD
Heidi Klum Favors Simple Sensuality in ‘Iron’ Alex Perry Midi Dress on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Red Carpet
She joined fellow judges Simon Cowell, Sofía Vergara and Howie Mandel on the red carpet.
- People
Isabella Rossellini Reveals What She Told Her Body Double Right Before Nude Scene in “Death Becomes Her”
The actress showed a "mother"-like concern for her stand-in on the set of the campy classic, she recently recalled