0912 Today in History

Latest Stories
- HuffPost
Report Reveals Very Different Ways Trump And Harris Spent Commercial Breaks In Debate
Here's what the candidates reportedly did when the cameras weren't rolling.
- HuffPost
Eric Trump’s Hot Take On Kamala Harris In Debate Goes Spectacularly Awry
Donald Trump's son was mercilessly mocked after delivering an epic self-own.
- The Daily Beast
‘Morning Joe’ Crew Howl at Trump’s Debate Performance
MSNBC’s Morning Joe crew were left in hysterics Wednesday morning over Donald Trump’s barking-mad claim in the presidential debate that immigrants are eating people’s dogs.The show aired a montage of some of the most iconic moments in history from previous debates, including Ronald Reagan’s “there you go again” line used against Jimmy Carter in 1980 and Lloyd Bentsen’s 1988 quip assuring Dan Quayle that he was “no Jack Kennedy.” The compilation ended with Trump saying: “In Springfield, they’re e
- The Daily Beast
Trump Demands ABC Be Shut Down for Daring to Fact Check Debate
Donald Trump called for ABC News to be shut down during a rant about the way he was treated by the network during his presidential debate against Kamala Harris. The former president called into Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning to complain that he’d faced a “rigged deal” with the debate, with moderators “correcting everything” he said while “not correcting with her.” Asked why he felt moderators hadn’t corrected Harris in the same way, Trump answered: “Because they’re dishonest.” “I think ABC t
- The Daily Beast
Trump Tries to Dodge Harris’ Handshake Before Debate Starts
Who saw that coming?In a shocking slice of professionalism, or perhaps mind games, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris shared an awkward handshake before Tuesday night’s presidential debate. Harris initiated the greeting, walking to behind Trump’s podium for the brief moment after they each took the stage—Trump from the left and Harris from the right on TV broadcasts. Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.Stay informe
- The New York Times
The Moment Trump Couldn’t Resist Bungling
She looked faux-fascinated, as if coaxing him into thinking he was onto something — nodding, head-tilting, performatively squinting, smiling a little, then a little more — a reel of soon-to-be memes, screaming silent bemusement with a hand on her chin. He looked miserable. The initial question, at least, should have been fertile terrain for former President Donald Trump: a prompt for Vice President Kamala Harris about immigration, a vulnerability for her, and how she might diverge on the subject
- The Daily Beast
CNN Fact-Checks ‘Staggeringly Dishonest’ Trump Debate Circus
CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale appeared on TV screens soon after the Trump-Harris debate ended Tuesday night to give his preliminary verdict—and declared that Donald Trump had lied at least 33 times during the 90-minute face-off.“This was a staggeringly dishonest debate performance from former President Trump,” Dale told host Jake Tapper. “Just lie after lie on subject after subject. By my preliminary count, Jake, Trump made at least 33 false claims. Thirty-three!“By contrast, by—again—a prelimina
- HuffPost
Father Of Boy Killed In Ohio Bus Crash Rips Vance, Trump For Fanning Hate Against Haitians
“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man,” said Nathan Clark, denouncing “morally bankrupt” Republicans using his son for political gain.
- Sacramento Bee
Kamala Harris made Donald Trump look old, angry, incoherent and crazy in debate | Opinion
Kamala Harris proved to be more than Donald Trump’s match on facts, command of subject area and overall temperament
- HuffPost
Kamala Harris' Campaign Strikes Rawest Of Nerves For Donald Trump In Mocking New Ad
One of Donald Trump's obsessions is lampooned in the spot — with some help from Barack Obama.
- The Independent
Don Jr confronted by restaurant owner who says he lost half his customers over Trump support
The restaurant owner purchased a digital billboard for Donald Trump in Minnesota, where Tim Walz is governor
- USA TODAY
How Fox News, CNN reacted to wild Trump-Harris debate: 'He took the bait'
Donald Trump-Kamala Harris debate on ABC with David Muir and Linsey Davis was like "4chan come to life" with moderator flops and racist lies.
- Deadline
Taylor Swift’s Kamala Harris Endorsement Triggers Megyn Kelly Into Meltdown: “Taylor & Her Boyfriend Travis Kelce Are The Epitomes Of Elite Snobs”
Oops! Look what Taylor Swift made Megyn Kelly do! After the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, the former Fox News host went into a meltdown on her podcast. “You can kiss your sales to the Republican audience goodbye, Taylor; hope you enjoyed them while …
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Trump Got More Votes in 2020 Than Any Other Sitting President in History
In his debate with Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump also claimed he had received more votes than any other GOP candidate in history.
- The Hill
Karl Rove: Trump made a ‘mistake’ by ‘lowering the bar’ for Harris
Republican strategist Karl Rove said Tuesday that former President Trump made a mistake by “lowering the bar” for Vice President Harris in the lead-up to the presidential debate. “I think it was a mistake for Trump to basically diminish her, calling her stupid and lowering the bar for her because expectations matter a lot in…
- The Hill
Nate Silver lists 4 ‘huge mistakes’ so far for Trump campaign
Pollster Nate Silver warned in a post on the social platform X that the Trump campaign has made four “huge mistakes” this cycle, citing the former president’s debate performance Tuesday night as one issue within only a few hours of its conclusion. By Silver’s count, Donald Trump’s choice of Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio) as his running…
- The Hill
Brit Hume on debate: ‘Trump had a bad night’
Fox News chief political analyst Brit Hume said former President Trump had a rough outing during the ABC News debate versus Vice President Harris, saying he fell for some of the vice president’s traps and aired “old grievances” that are not advantageous politically. “Now, look, make no mistake about it, Trump had a bad night.…
- HuffPost
Ex-RNC Chair Shreds MAGA 'Pretenders' For Calling Him 1 Thing
They need to "just step it down a little bit," said Michael Steele.
- Canadian Press Videos
Voters in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, react to the presidential debate
In Bucks County, a critical area in a critical swing state, the debate is producing a lot of hard thinking about what to do in November. (AP Video: Tassanee Vejpongsa)
- The Hill
Trump: Taylor Swift will ‘probably pay a price’ in the marketplace for Harris endorsement
Former President Trump shrugged off Taylor Swift’s endorsement of Vice President Harris in the 2024 election, predicting Wednesday that the megastar may “pay a price for it in the marketplace.” “I was not a Taylor Swift fan,” Trump said during an interview with “Fox & Friends.” “It was just a question of time. She couldn’t…