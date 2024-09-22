0922 Today in History

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Centuries-old serpent head — Buddha’s protector — found buried in Cambodia. See it
The statue pieces were found in the dance hall of Ta Prohm Temple, archaeologists said.
- Robb Report
Meet George Rouy, the 30-Year-Old British Painter Embarking on His First Solo Show
As the young artist readies his solo debut with Hauser & Wirth, he sits down with Robb Report to talk about his methods.
- Reuters
Man smashes Ai Weiwei sculpture at Italy art show opening
ROME (Reuters) -A man shattered a sculpture by Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei on Friday during the opening of his exhibition at Palazzo Fava in the Italian city of Bologna, a spokesperson for the show said. Footage from CCTV cameras - posted on Ai Weiwei's Instagram account - showed a man vigorously pushing the sculpture over, breaking it and then holding a piece of it over his head. The sculpture targeted was the artist's large blue and white 'Porcelain Cube', the spokesperson said.
- Sky News
Painting of nude woman prompts police visit at Powys art gallery
A painting of a nude woman with her legs open has prompted a police visit to an art gallery in Mid Wales. According to gallery owner Val Harris, the police have asked her to remove the painting under the Public Order Act, but she has refused to do so. Ms Harris told Sky News the response the painting had received from some people was "shocking" and "rather sad".
- Canadian Press Videos
Stars of ‘Frasier’ revival bring new season to Toronto
Stars of the “Frasier” revival Kelsey Grammer and Jess Salgueiro discuss the show’s second season at a screening of two new episodes at Toronto’s Bluma Appel Theatre. The Canadian actress also says screening the Paramount Plus show at the theatre is a “full circle” moment for her. (Sept. 20, 2024)
- The Canadian Press
Mississippi mayor says a Confederate monument is staying in storage during a lawsuit
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Confederate monument that was removed from a courthouse square in Mississippi will remain in storage rather than being put up at a new site while a lawsuit over its future is considered, a city official said Friday.
- Variety
Janet Jackson Believes U.S. Election Will End in ‘Mayhem,’ Falsely Claims Kamala Harris Is ‘Not Black’: ‘I Was Told They Discovered Her Father Was White’
Janet Jackson warned voters of the potential chaos surrounding the upcoming November election in a recent interview with The Guardian. The Grammy-winning singer also repeated false claims about Vice President Kamala Harris’ racial identity. “’Well, you know what they supposedly said?'” Jackson told the news outlet. “‘She’s not Black. That’s what I heard. That she’s …
- BuzzFeed
"I Never Looked Back": Republicans Are Revealing The "Breaking Point" Moments That Made Them Stop Supporting Trump
"I still kick myself and lament my voting decision in light of all that has transpired since."
- CBC
Identity of Quebec mother charged with murdering 5-year-old son is revealed
The identity of the mother accused of murdering her five-year-old son has been made public.Karyne Légaré was arrested Wednesday after Quebec provincial police found her son unresponsive inside a home around 3 a.m. in Coteau-du-Lac, Que., a community located 55 kilometres southwest of Montreal. The boy's death was confirmed not long after. A publication ban had been put in place to prevent the release of any information that could identify the young victim. The five-year-old boy's name is Tommy P
- The Canadian Press
Mom of suspect in Georgia school shooting indicted and is accused of taping a parent to a chair
FITZGERALD, Ga. (AP) — The mother of a Georgia teenager charged with fatally shooting four people at his high school has been indicted in connection with an alleged domestic incident last year.
- Hello!
Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle Charles Spencer makes rare comment about nephews amid ongoing 'rift'
Prince Harry and Prince William's uncle Charles Spencer made a rare comment about his nephews whilst at his Northamptonshire Estate.
- The Hill
Opinion - The supreme crisis of Chief Justice John Roberts
Chief Justice John Roberts is facing a scandal after the New York Times published leaked confidential information from the Supreme Court, which could only have come from one of the nine members of the Court.
- BuzzFeed
"So Many Of Us Get It Wrong": Email Etiquette Experts Are Begging You To Stop This Rude Email Habit
Don't make this common mistake when reaching out to people over email.
- HuffPost
Critics Shatter Donald Trump’s Latest Rant, Which Is About … *Checks Notes*… Windows
They pointed out the cracks in the former president's claim.
- People
3-Year-Old Toddler Wins Hearts Online with Adorable 'Boom Chicka Boom' Performance: 'Cutest Thing Ever'
The video has amassed more than 42 million views and 38,000 comments
- The Daily Beast
Trump Rants ‘Women Won’t Even Think About Abortion If I Win’
Donald Trump, who has taken credit for abolishing women’s constitutional right to abortion with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, vowed in a lengthy Truth Social post on Friday night to “PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE”.The Republican presidential candidate appears to be trying to strike a more moderate position on women’s rights as Vice President Kamala Harris keeps hammering him on the issue of reproductive freedom.“WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN
- Hello!
Victoria Beckham shows off her endless legs as she poses in just a robe
Victoria Beckham caused a stir with fans as she posed for Instagram wearing just a robe – and the former Spice Girl looked better than ever.
- The Hill
Opinion - Is China preparing to attack Japan?
China may be preparing a surprise attack against Japan, involving a massive missile barrage against all major U.S. and Japanese military installations, in order to maximize the effectiveness of a massive amphibious operation to conquer Taiwan.
- GOBankingRates
5 States You Should Avoid Relocating To If Trump Wins In November
In any presidential election, different states are impacted in different ways depending on the winner. That will hold true in the 2024 presidential election as well. Some states will likely get an...
- The Independent
Fox News hosts furious after Kamala Harris gets jubilant reception at ‘meanest’ spice shop
Vice president said her visit to Penzeys Spices gave her some much-needed respite from debate prep against her Republican rival