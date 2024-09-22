0922 Today in History

The Daily Beast

Donald Trump, who has taken credit for abolishing women’s constitutional right to abortion with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, vowed in a lengthy Truth Social post on Friday night to “PROTECT WOMEN AT A LEVEL NEVER SEEN BEFORE”.The Republican presidential candidate appears to be trying to strike a more moderate position on women’s rights as Vice President Kamala Harris keeps hammering him on the issue of reproductive freedom.“WOMEN ARE POORER THAN THEY WERE FOUR YEARS AGO, ARE LESS HEALTHY THAN