0926 Today in History

Thousands of bones and hundreds of weapons reveal grisly insights into a 3,250-year-old battle
A new analysis of arrowheads at a Bronze Age site in Germany shows that local warriors clashed with an army from the south 3,250 years ago.
Scientists discovered a unique line of Neanderthals and it's helping solve the mystery of humanity's last great extinction
The genome of a Neanderthal named Thorin suggested he was part of an unknown lineage. He and his community stayed isolated for 50,000 years.
Thousands of prehistoric artifacts found where Wake County highway opens this week
Archaeologists surveyed the route of the southern leg of N.C. 540, the Triangle Expressway, which opens to traffic Wednesday.
Alexander Hamilton Signed This Copy of George Washington’s Neutrality Proclamation. Now It’s up for Grabs.
The document has been in the same family for generations, but now it's hitting the market.
Fox News Analyst Calls Out Kellyanne Conway’s New Donald Trump Spin To Her Face
Juan Williams confronted the ex-Trump White House counselor with an “absolute truth” about the former president.
Bloc threatens to push for an early election if government doesn't top up pensions by Oct. 29
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet laid out a list of demands Wednesday he said the government must fulfil by the end of October if it wants to avoid the risk of an early election.Speaking to reporters on Parliament Hill, Blanchet said the Bloc wants the government to push through a bill, C-319, that would hike Old Age Security (OAS) payouts by 10 per cent for seniors between the ages of 65 and 74. The government topped up OAS payments for seniors aged 75 and older in 2022.Blanchet als
Top Republican wants Ukrainian ambassador to US fired, ahead of Zelenskiy visit
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Republican Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives demanded that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy "immediately fire" his ambassador to the United States on Wednesday, a day before Ukraine's leader was due to visit the U.S. Congress. Some Republicans, particularly those closest to former President Donald Trump, have been fuming over Zelenskiy's visit on Sunday to an ammunition plant in President Joe Biden's hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Donald Trump and JD Vance’s Pet-Eating Hoax Bites Back With Charges Against Them
A Haitian nonprofit group has filed charges against GOP nominees Donald Trump and JD Vance for their peddling of a pet-eating hoax that has turned Springfield, Ohio, upside over the last month.The Haitian Bridge Alliance, based in California, announced Tuesday that it has taken advantage of a Ohio law that allows private citizens to file charges without first going through police or prosecutors. The charges filed against the Republican candidates included disrupting public services, making false
Decision reached on Prince Harry's Visa application after shock revelations in memoir Spare
A court judge has made a decision after Prince Harry's shock revelations in his bombshell memoir Spare. See details.
Groom, Wedding Party in Tears After 8-Year-Old Makes Surprise Speech at Mom's Wedding — and His Message Goes Viral (Exclusive)
Kayla Sharp tells PEOPLE she had no idea what her son planned to say when he asked to speak at the reception
Trump Cheered When Russia Hacked Hillary Clinton's Emails. Now His Embarrassing Documents Have Been Stolen by Iranian Hackers
Go High Eight years ago, Donald Trump begged Russia to hack his then-opponent Hillary Clinton's emails. Now, he's at the receiving end of such a breach. As journalist Judd Legum reports on his website Popular Information, it appears that Iran is still in the midst of an ongoing attack on Trump's campaign that's been going on […]
Pelosi Snaps at CNN’s Jake Tapper for Mentioning Trump’s Smear at Harris
Rep. Nancy Pelosi chided CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday for bringing up Donald Trump’s latest baseless smear of Vice President Kamala Harris regarding her acuity.On The Lead, Tapper broached the subject by noting feedback he has received regarding the media’s coverage of Trump’s gaffes and at times confusing responses to questions.“I’m sure that you hear from progressive voters, Democratic voters who say—as I hear from them on social media—[that] the media made such a big deal out of Joe Bide
‘Daily Show’ Hits Trump’s Latest Grievance-Filled Claim With Devastating Reminder
Desi Lydic gives the former president a blunt lesson in his own recent history.
Sarah Ferguson turns heads in daring skirt for special outing close to her heart
Sarah Ferguson stepped out in NYC looking nothing short of fabulous for a special outing. See details.
Tyler Bertuzzi Left The Maple Leafs Because Of This
Here's why Tyler Bertuzzi decided to sign with the rebuilding Blackhawks.
Why do people still back Trump, after everything? 5 things to understand about MAGA supporters’ thinking
Despite Trump’s criminal record and other controversies, his supporters still see him as someone who is tough on immigration and good for the economy, an anthropologist who studies polarization finds.
Ex-Trump White House Lawyer Stunned By Aileen Cannon’s New Case: ‘Can’t Make This Up’
Ty Cobb called the Trump-appointed judge’s assignment to the alleged would-be Trump assassin’s case a “remarkable coincidence,” predicting her recusal or removal.
Nicole Kidman Claims She Was Turned Down For This Iconic Film For Not Being Famous Enough
"I wasn't well known enough, and I wasn't talented enough," the Oscar winner has claimed.
7 worst canned foods you should avoid eating: What know about canned vegetables, fruit, meat and more
Canned food can be tasty, convenient and speedy, but they're sometimes full of sodium, sugar and other things you should avoid eating.
Joe Biden Reveals Key Reason Why He Quit in Farewell U.N. Speech
President Joe Biden sent a message to leaders in his final address to the U.N. General Assembly—his fourth and last time as president—while revealing more details of what finally led him to withdraw from the 2024 race against Donald Trump.While mostly focused on issues overseas, including the Middle East and the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Biden also noted how he “faced a decision whether to seek a second term as president” over the summer.“Being president has been the honor of my life. There i