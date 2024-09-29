0930 Today in History

Latest Stories
- The Independent
‘Not normal’: Social media reacts after Trump makes bizarre comments about a fly he’s bothered by on stage
An unexpected guest joined the former president on stage in Wisconsin
- Snopes
Fact Check: Yes, Photo Authentically Shows Diddy, Trump and Melania
"You know [Combs] is a good friend of mine. He's a good guy," Trump said of the rapper in 2012.
- USA TODAY Opinion
Opinion: Harris is wrong about Project 2025. Our plan is good for America.
Vice President Kamala Harris says Project 2025 is a threat to Americans' safety. Let me set the record straight.
- The Canadian Press
Trump lists his grievances in a Wisconsin speech intended to link Harris to illegal immigration
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump meandered Saturday through a list of grievances against Vice President Kamala Harris and other issues during an event intended to link his Democratic opponent to illegal border crossings.
- Reuters
Exclusive-Iran's supreme leader taken to secure location, sources say
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has been taken to a secure location inside Iran amid heightened security, sources told Reuters, a day after Israel killed the head of Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah in a strike on Beirut. The move to safeguard Iran's top decision-maker is the latest show of nervousness by the Iranian authorities as Israel launched a series of devastating attacks on Hezbollah, Iran's best armed and most well-equipped ally in the region. Reuters reported this month that Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps, the ideological guardians of the Islamic Republic, had ordered all of members to stop using any type of communication devices after thousands of pagers and walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah blew up.
- HuffPost UK
Blow For Vladimir Putin As Ukrainian Drones Destroy Record Amount Of Russian Ammunition
UK intelligence says the strike will deprive Moscow of "critical" supplies.
- Futurism
Confused Trump Issues Garbled Warning About "Nuclear Warming"
During a speech from Trump Tower in New York City on Thursday, former president Donald Trump gave a mind-meltingly dumb assertion that we should be more worried about "nuclear warming" than actual global warming. "What happened to the environment?" he told a room full of reporters. "They don't mention it. They don't mention that […]
- CBC
A 9-year push to increase P.E.I.'s population has radically changed the Island
More than 20,000 people have arrived from other countries, almost 30,000 have left for other provinces while even more arrived from other parts of Canada, and more than 10,000 are foreign nationals living on P.E.I. on temporary permits.This motion of people has caused crises in housing, health care, and general pressure on provincial infrastructure of all kinds.The mass migration to and from P.E.I. dates back to 2015, when Wade MacLauchlan became leader of the Liberal Party and premier at the sa
- Sky News
Tanks gather near Israeli-Lebanon border - as defence minister holds talks over 'expansion' of IDF activity
Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has held talks over the possibility of expanding Israel's military offensive - as tanks were pictured on the country's border with Lebanon. In a statement on Saturday, Mr Gallant's office said he was conducting "an operational situation assessment" regarding what it called "the expansion of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activities in the northern arena". Israeli tanks and troops were later pictured near the border, in what Sky News' security and defence editor Deborah Haynes said is the "clearest sign yet" that Israel's conflict with Hezbollah is "about to expand even further".
- The Canadian Press
Bloc pension demands at odds with Liberal political strategy, economic plans
OTTAWA — The government has just weeks to decide if it will meet the $16-billion demand from the Bloc Québécois to stave off an election for a few more months, but the stipulation may be at odds with the political and fiscal plans of the Liberals.
- Reuters
Trump says he will seek Google's prosecution if he wins election
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Former U.S. President Donald Trump, who is the Republican presidential candidate, said on Friday he will seek the prosecution of Google if he wins the Nov. 5 election, claiming that the company only displays "bad stories" about him. Trump, in his post on Truth Social, gave no evidence for his assertion about Google. "It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about" Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Trump said.
- The Canadian Press
Israel strikes Hezbollah in a huge blast targeting the militant group's leader
BEIRUT (AP) — The Israeli military said it struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in Beirut on Friday in a series of massive explosions that targeted the leader of the militant group and leveled multiple high-rise apartment buildings.
- Reuters
What happens now that Hezbollah chief Nasrallah has been killed?
-The following comments were made to Reuters after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah was killed by the Israeli military in a powerful airstrike in Beirut. Hezbollah confirmed he had been killed, without saying how. Collapse is especially unlikely when the targeted organization is old, entrenched, and far-reaching, as in the case of Hezbollah.
- The Wrap
‘Morning Joe’ Mocks $100,000 Watch Trump’s Selling to Fans: ‘Can You Imagine if the Democrats Were Doing Something Like This?’ | Video
“It’s getting very expensive to be a supporter of Donald Trump,” Willie Geist quips The post ‘Morning Joe’ Mocks $100,000 Watch Trump’s Selling to Fans: ‘Can You Imagine if the Democrats Were Doing Something Like This?’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
- The Canadian Press
Trump and Zelenskyy meet in New York as election holds high stakes for US support for Ukraine
NEW YORK (AP) — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met face-to-face with Donald Trump on Friday with public tensions rising between the two over Ukraine's defense against Russia's invasion and in the midst of the U.S. presidential election.
- The Hill
Maher insists Trump ‘definitely going to lose’
Comedian and TV personality Bill Maher said Friday evening that he is confident former President Trump will lose to Vice President Harris in November. “I’m not even worried about it,” he said of the election, now less than six weeks away, during a panel discussion on “Real Time with Bill Maher.” One of his guests,…
- USA TODAY Opinion
Opinion: Trump lied about mail-in voting. Now the GOP is spending millions to fix his mess.
Trump has a habit of shooting himself in the foot, and the Republican Party has to turn around and pay the hospital bill.
- The Canadian Press
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across Lebanon as Hezbollah confirms a 7th top commander was killed
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli airstrikes across Lebanon killed dozens of people on Sunday as the Hezbollah militant group sustained a string of deadly blows to its command structure, including the killing of its overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah.
- USA TODAY
'He has made me feel unsafe': Ohio sheriff's Kamala Harris Facebook post draws complaints
Ohio residents have lodged complaints to state Attorney General Dave Yost over Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski's Facebook post about Kamala Harris signs.
- CNN
Harris plans to troll Trump over second debate during Alabama football game
When former President Donald Trump looks up from his seat in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night during the Alabama-Georgia football game, he may see more than just 100,000 fans watching a high-stakes college football showdown. That’s because Vice President Kamala Harris plans to troll her opponent over his refusal to debate her for a second time — from the skies.