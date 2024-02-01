1,000 days uninterrupted: Tehachapi Public Works Department celebrates almost three years of safe work
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Latest Kern County, California and US & world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
A Frontier Airlines passenger faces three charges, including indecent exposure, after threatening to urinate in the aisle, an affidavit says.
Almost exactly one year ago, 14-year-old Adriana Kuch was attacked by a group of teens in a hallway of Central Regional High School in Berkeley Township, New Jersey. No one expected it to be the last week of her life.
Republican’s name submitted for prestigious award by New York GOP representative Claudia Tenney in recognition of Abraham Accords as Middle East tensions continue to simmer
Former royal aide, Paul Butler predicts that King Charles is likely to abdicate, emulating the precedent set by Queen Margrethe of Denmark. See details.
The Prince and Princess of Wales aren't the only ones whose pages received tweaks
The player's supposed puzzle solve created an uproar on social media.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in sunny California with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, here's all you need to know about their little ones…
Biden family associates have repeatedly told lawmakers that they saw no improper activities.
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay was overshadowed by her teenage son August during a Knicks game in New York City alongside Michael J. Fox and his wife Tracy Pollan
Bradley Cooper joined his fellow best actor SAG Award nominees Jeffrey Wright (“American Fiction”), Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”), Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”) and Colman Domingo (“Rustin”) for an hour-long conversation, during which each actor was asked to name a career-changing moment they had with a fellow actor on set. Cooper, nominated for his self-directed performance in …
Kate Middleton's joyous family day with her loved ones amid recuperation at home revealed. Find out more here…
"I thought it was the coolest thing ever," a now 19-year-old Leni admits
America's economy appears to have gone woke and is now fully supporting the reelection of Crooked Joe Biden.
In an Instagram posted on January 25, 'The View' star Sara Haines announced she'll be starring on the ABC series 'What Would You Do?' starting February 18.
The podcast host believes that the former president will get "the same kind of jury" seen with E. Jean Carroll -- they're "going to hate him" The post Megyn Kelly Says Trump ‘Has Zero Chance of Winning’ His Stormy Daniels Hush Money Case | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
We can’t imagine him as anything but George, but this name is pretty solid, too.
The former president is telling confidants that "no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save" Joe Biden's reelection chances.
A Canadian lawyer says the five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter legal issues with their respective NHL teams as well. Richard McLaren, an Ontario lawyer who authored a report into Russia's sports doping at the Olympics, says players could be banned from playing in the NHL due to violating their teams' and the league's code of conduct. He says even if the players are acquitted in a criminal court, the code of c
The former costars made the 2002 film 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' together
Head of the “Russian People’s Union” party, Sergey Baburin, who presented himself as a “rival”to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in the so-called “presidential elections,” withdrew his candidacy, the Kremlin’s propaganda media reported on Jan. 30.