Up to 1,000 free gas detectors available for Wheatley residents

This is the corner where the explosion took place in downtown Wheatley as seen in December 2022, according to Chatham-Kent's website. (Chatham-Kent - image credit)

In wake of the 2021 gas explosion in Wheatley, Ont., alarms that detect multiple types of gas will be available for free for those who live in the community and surrounding area.

Chatham-Kent Fire & Rescue says its campaign to give away 1,000 alarms will begin next week.

"This reassurance campaign continues our proactive and protective measures to the community of Wheatley as we continue to bring stability to the area affected by releases of gas," Chatham-Kent Fire Chief Chris Case said in a media release Tuesday.

The devices plug into the wall and have a battery backup in case the power goes out.

"These multi-gas alarms are multi-functional carbon monoxide, propane and natural gas alarms capable of providing continuous monitoring for their lifespan of seven years," the Municipality of Chatham-Kent said the a media release.

Beginning on Feb. 20, the alarms will be distributed door to door for those in the evacuation zone. For those outside the zone, the devices can be picked up at the Wheatley Resource Centre.

A grant of $280,000 from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is paying for the devices.

The Aug. 26, 2021, gas explosion caused two buildings to collapse and injured 20 people. Some people were out of their homes for months.

The municipality announced earlier this month that it would be purchasing five properties in the evacuation zone.