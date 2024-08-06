'1 in 100 million': Watch as beautiful, rare, cotton candy lobster explores new home

A lobster company recently captured what aquarists are calling a "1 in 100 million" creature off the New England coast.

Atlantic Lobster Company fisherman caught a cotton candy lobster July 24 in waters off New Hampshire and Maine and transported it to the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park.

The center is in the town of Rye, about 50 miles east of the state capital Concord.

"It is still in our quarantine tanks, acclimating to the environment," Michelle Dillon, a spokesperson for the center told USA TODAY.

Watch the cotton candy lobster explore its new home

Here are some quick facts about the beautiful blue, pink and purple sea-dwelling crustacean:

How many cotton candy lobsters are there?

Sam Rutka, an aquarist at the center, said the cotton candy lobster is approximately "1 in 100 million."

This rare 1 in 100 million lobster was caught off the coast of New Hampshire and Maine in July 2024. Atlantic Lobster Company fisherman transported it to the Seacoast Science Center in Odiorne Point State Park on July 24.

Why is it called a cotton candy lobster?

Lobsters come in various colors including orange, yellow, red, blues, and cotton candy which is a mixture of pinks and purples on a blue backdrop resembling “cotton candy," hence where the name comes from, Rutka said.

"There are also split lobsters, for example red on one side and black on the other; as well as calico, another rare coloration where the lobster has a distinctive black and orange mottled color pattern," Rutka said.

Are there other rare lobsters?

Yes, there are other rare lobsters. The science center has two cotton candy lobsters as as well as an orange lobster and a few blue lobsters.

