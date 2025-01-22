1,500-km stretch of the U.S. Deep South fell below the freezing mark

Millions of people have been impacted by the winter storm in the past 24 hours in the U.S. Deep South as the storm continues to trek along the Gulf Coast.

The messy, icy and wintry conditions, though, are just one part of this weather story.

These U.S. cities dropped below 0 C Tuesday, Jan. 21

The Arctic air mass that plunged across the Deep South this week left a 1,500-kilometre stretch of U.S. area with temperatures below the freezing mark Tuesday morning.

Snowbirds and residents thought they would be getting sunshine, sandy beaches, and 30-degree weather this week got snowy beaches, freezing-mark values, and no sun.

On top of icy roadways and slippery streets, those most vulnerable were left to try and stay warm. There are two "suspected" fatalities in the Austin, Texas, area as a result of the extremely unseasonable cold.

U.S. temperatures and icons forecast Friday

Locations like Galveston, Texas, dropped drown to -1.7 C before the wind chill, and Lake Charles, La., was even colder at -3.9 C.

So, when does the cold air retreat? This cold air mass will work its way through the Deep South fairly efficiently. More seasonal air for January will returns by the end of the work week.

With files from Jaclyn Whittal and Matt Grinter, meteorologists at The Weather Network.