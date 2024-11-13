1-800-GOT-JUNK? Winter Cleanout

Latest Stories
- CBC
Deer in distress in Kenora, Ont., sparks calls from resident for more wildlife support
Every day, Deena Foy's dog receives a visit in the yard from one particular deer.The animals sit and stare at each other until the doe moves on to its usual grazing spots around Kenora, Ont., and then comes back in the morning."It's a regular thing," Foy told CBC News.But on Monday, Foy noticed something wrong with her dog's wild friend: it had something wrapped around its head and neck.It appeared to be a tomato cage or some other type of garden planter."She looked so miserable sitting there wi
- CNN
Another storm is brewing in the Caribbean. Here are what areas should be on alert
A new tropical system with the potential become Tropical Storm Sara is expected soon in yet another example of an Atlantic hurricane season that’s done playing by the rules.
- Popular Mechanics
A Secret Weapon Against Carbon Has Met Scientist’s Wildest Expectations
Scientists made a secret carbon capture weapon to battle climate change
- The Canadian Press
Earth's biggest polluters aren't sending leaders to UN climate talks in a year of weather extremes
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — World leaders converged Tuesday at the United Nations annual climate conference with plenty of big names and powerful countries noticeably absent.
- HowStuffWorks
The World's Most Dangerous Cat and 14 Other Fierce Felines
What's the difference between a purring feline on your lap and the most dangerous cat in the world? Whether large or small, the skilled hunters on this list capable of taking down prey — and sometimes they come into contact with humans, resulting in fatal or serious injuries.
- CBC
Jasper's rebuild taking shape, but not without early challenges
Looking through the wire fence blocking off one of his former worksites, Jasper contractor Toby Gifford scans the burned wreckage of what's left of a home he was building for a family. "The ultimate goal was just to get a family into their home for Christmas," said Gifford.Now, that dream is dashed.July's wildfire in Jasper destroyed 358 structures — including the site Gifford had been working on — equalling one-third of the town's buildings.People on the front lines of the community's recovery
- CNN
Four storms churning the West Pacific at the same time mean more bad news for the Philippines
Four separate storm systems are churning their way through the West Pacific simultaneously, a rare occurrence resulting from warmer oceans that threatens to bring more misery to the storm-weary Philippines.
- The Weather Network - Video
Vancouver Island hour-by-hour forecast
Checking the peak winds forecast across Vancouver Island. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
- CBC
Dalhousie researchers design low-cost device that can help fight water scarcity
A dome-shaped device floating in Halifax's Northwest Arm could easily be confused with a buoy, but it is actually a contraption meant to turn ocean water into fresh water. Designed by two Dalhousie University researchers, it was created using recycled tires and other cheap materials to have a low-cost, environmentally sustainable method to obtain drinking water. Mita Dasog, an associate professor in Dalhousie's chemistry department, said the project aimed to create a device that would be cheap t
- HuffPost
Donald Trump Taps Lee Zeldin To Lead Environmental Protection Agency
The former Republican congressman from New York is an opponent of stricter limits on fuel emissions and tougher clean air and water standards.
- The Weather Network - Video
Wild winds threaten B.C. travel and power disruptions
An incoming potent system will be bringing in unsettled conditions across the B.C Coast. Details with meteorologist Amandeep Purewal.
- The Canadian Press
What do you do when a goose dies in your backyard, amid concerns about avian flu?
Carolyn Law didn't think much of it when a snow goose landed in her Richmond, B.C., backyard, on Halloween.
- HowStuffWorks
Wholphin: A Rare Hybrid Animal That Can Reproduce
The wholphin (sometimes spelled wolphin) is the result of crossbreeding between a male false killer whale and a female bottlenose dolphin. The label "wholphin" combines the names of both parent species.
- USA TODAY
Watch as dust storm that caused 20-car pileup whips through central California
Videos from the dust storm show the strong winds making dirt and debris fly all over the place, covering cars and structures.
- The Canadian Press
Dutch appeals court overturns landmark climate ruling against Shell
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch appeals court on Tuesday overturned a landmark ruling that ordered energy company Shell to cut its carbon emissions by net 45% by 2030 compared to 2019 levels, while saying that "protection against dangerous climate change is a human right.”
- The Weather Network
Dominant storm targets B.C. with mighty winds that could impact power, travel
While an inbound B.C. storm is good news for joyful ski resorts, it will be troublesome for folks at lower elevations, with power and travel disruptions expected through Wednesday
- CBC
It's not just Edmonton and Calgary. Smaller places are facing an intense rental squeeze
It took 25-year-old Kimberly Doyle eight months to find a rental in her budget in Red Deer County, Alta.With two kids and two dogs, finding a place to live on a bus driver's salary is a challenge.Because of her pets and low income, Doyle said it felt like things were stacked against her — and she was close to making a very difficult decision in order to secure a place."I was honestly super-close to rehoming my dogs just so I could have a place to live. And I've had my dogs for six years."Doyle e
- People
Grizzly Bear Blissfully Catches Snowflakes in His Mouth While Lounging During Playful Moment
Emmett the 19-year-old grizzly gingerly lapped up falling snowflakes at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
- The Weather Network
Disruptions impact B.C. as winds ease and rain, snow move in
Power and travel disruptions expected through Wednesday in B.C. as high wind gusts blast the province's coast
- WGAL - Lancaster/Harrisburg
8 cats in taped plastic tote abandoned outside animal shelter
An animal shelter in Adams County said someone abandoned eight cats – which were in a plastic tote that was taped shut – on its doorstep this weekend.