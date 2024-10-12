1 adult, 2 teens charged in a shooting at a Wendy’s fast food restaurant, SC police say

Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting at a fast food restaurant last month, police announced.

A 25-year-old was shot in the lower body in a Wendy’s parking lot on Newland Drive in Columbia on Sept. 20.

Investigators with the Columbia Police Department arrested and charged Javonte Sutton, 20, with attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging into an occupied vehicle and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Two 15-year-old males were charged in the shooting. They face charges of attempted murder, criminal conspiracy, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, discharging into an occupied vehicle and possession of a handgun under 18. Both were arrested and taken to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.

Sutton and the two 15-year-olds, who were not named by police, are accused of conspiring to shoot the man after an argument.

According to police, the incident was captured on surveillance video.