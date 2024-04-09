1 arrested after driving off Monterey Wharf to escape capture, police say

The Canadian Press

VANCOUVER — A woman has been arrested over what Vancouver police say is a series of assaults against "random strangers" in the city. Police say officers responded to multiple calls on Sunday in the city's downtown core where the 32-year-old woman is alleged to have assaulted three people. Vancouver Sgt. Steve Addison says in a statement that a 37-year-old woman with her nine-year-old daughter was pushed to the ground and robbed of her phone. Moments later, a 33-year-old woman had rocks thrown at