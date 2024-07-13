This 1 Cat Pee Colour Can Be A Red Flag Sign Of Health Issues

Michele "Latente" Ferrario via Getty Images

We’ve written before at HuffPost UK about what the colour of your urine says about your health (as well as the state of your fingernails and skin).

But what about your feline friend? Can you tell anything from the hue of their pee?

According to PetMD, “Cat urine should be a light-yellow colour with a slight odour of ammonia”; Rover adds, “You shouldn’t notice any ‘bits’ or cloudiness in the urine.”

And one colour in particular might warrant a visit to the vet.

Which is?

If you spot “bright red blood, pink tinge to the urine, orange discolouration, or brown discolouration,” it’s likely that “a visit to the veterinarian is needed to further investigate the cause of these changes in colour,” Pet MD says.

The same is true if their blood is foamy or has blood clots in it.

Bright red, pinkish, or orange blood (hematuria) could mean they have cystitis, a UTI, kidney conditions, renal lymphoma (one of the most common kidney cancers in cats), and bacterial infections.

Your cat may also have consumed substances like rat poison or have a genetic condition that affects their ability to form blood clots.

Some female cats do show blood in their urine during oestrus, however, which is normal ― and depending on the cause, curing the underlying condition can be easy.

Is that the only colour I should be worried about?

Dark urine that isn’t pink, red, or orange could be the result of dehydration, but it may simply be that your cat hasn’t gone number one in a while.

Dr Alexa O’Daniel, an emergency vet at the Veterinary Emergency Group, says that healthy cats usually pee once every 12 hours ― though this can change from cat to cat.

“Reddish or bloody urine is always a medical emergency, so call your vet right away,” she added; cats who struggle to urinate, those who pee only a small amount or can’t go at all, and those who yowl or seem uncomfortable when weeing also need attention ASAP.

