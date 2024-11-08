1 dead, 1 critically injured in head-on collision in east Fort Worth, police say

One man was killed and another injured in a head-on collision in east Fort Worth late Thursday, police say.

One man was killed and another injured in a head-on collision in east Fort Worth late Thursday, Nov. 7, police said.

Officers observed a pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed on Randol Mill Road shortly after 9 p.m. They discovered that the driver had crossed into oncoming traffic and hit a sedan head on in the 7100 block of Randol Mill Road, police said.

The sedan’s driver was pinned inside his vehicle. Firefighters were able to extricate him, but he died upon arrival at a local hospital, officials said. The driver hasn’t been publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The suspect driver of the pickup also received life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital, police said. It’s not clear if the driver will face charges. Traffic Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the fatal crash.

