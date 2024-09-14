1 dead, 1 injured in crash involving City of Columbia vehicles. Police investigating

A fatal crash involving two City of Columbia Public Works vehicles has left one person dead and another injured, the City of Columbia announced.

The crash happened at the intersection of Farrow Road and Craven Street in the Eau Claire neighborhood in the northern part of the city around 2:45 p.m. Friday.

One driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The injured driver was taken to Prisma Health Richland Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

No other passengers were in the vehicles. The city did not share the nature of the crash and did not say what kind of vehicles were involved. Information on what led to the crash was not available.

“The City of Columbia is deeply saddened by the loss of one our beloved City employees,” City Manager Teresa Wilson said. “Our prayers and condolences go out to the families, friends and co-workers affected by this tragic event.”

The Columbia Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are conducting investigations.

The names of those involved in the collision will not be released until their families have been notified and the investigation by the Richland County Coroner’s Office is complete.