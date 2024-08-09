1 dead, 1 injured in San Joaquin County crash

Storyful

Heavy rain and flash flooding caused major transport issues across New York City and neighboring areas on Tuesday, August 6.Footage posted to X by user @thecathy926, otherwise known as Cathy, shows water seeping under the doors of a BX34 MTA bus carrying passengers through the Bronx.“I think it would behoove the MTA to have alternate stops available,” Cathy wrote in a post on X. “For instance, this Bx34 bus could have gone under the 4 train at Woodlawn (233rd) with the Bee Line buses and not had to go through all this water.”The National Weather Service urged residents to avoid driving or walking through floodwaters. Credit: @thecathy926 via Storyful