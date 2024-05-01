1 Dead, 14 Injured After SUV Driver Hits Accelerator Instead of Brake, Crashes into Savers Store in New Mexico

10 people were taken to local area hospitals for injuries related to the crash, one of whom 'succumbed to her injuries' and died at the hospital

One person died and over a dozen others were injured in Las Cruces, N.M. when a car crashed into a Savers store.

The Las Cruces Police Department shared on Facebook that first responders were dispatched to a crash at a Savers located on north Main Street in Las Cruces just before 10 a.m. local time on Tuesday, April 30.

Authorities said that their investigation found that a 2015 Ford Explorer “crashed through the glass and aluminum façade near the self-checkout area” and then “veered right as it passed through the store” before stopping “near the southeast corner of the store’s showroom.”

“Preliminary information from the investigation indicates the 69-year-old driver of the Ford Explorer mistakenly pressed on the accelerator instead of the brake as she pulled into a parking space in front of the store,” police said on Facebook. “The vehicle jumped the curb and crashed through the façade.”

A photo shared by police shows the site of the crash at the front of the store, including shattered glass and bent metal hinges where the car appeared to enter the store. There also appeared to be skid marks on the floor inside the store and several items strewn about.

The 69-year-old female driver of the car — who was not identified by police and had been the only person in the car — had been uninjured. Authorities said she had gone to a local hospital after the crash “on her own accord.”

The car crash left 15 people inside the store injured. Police noted that 10 people were transported to local hospitals as a result of the crash, including a woman — identified as 67-year-old Pamela Kaye Nelson — who eventually “succumbed to her injuries” and died.

Five others who were injured on the scene were assessed by fire personnel at the site and refused to be transported to local area hospitals, according to authorities.

The ages of those who were injured ranged between 30 to 90 years old. Two workers and 13 customers had been injured during the incident, police shared. They did not say whether Nelson had been a worker or a customer.

Police said they had set up a “casualty collection” point outside the store after crews initially arrived on the scene, and the Las Cruces fire department requested aid from several other teams nearby including Dona Ana County Fire Rescue, Mesilla Fire Department and American Medical Response to help treat and transport those injured.

The Las Cruces Police Department said the investigation is still ongoing. In the meantime, access to the parking lot in front of the Savers store will be blocked as the investigation continues. The Savers store has also been closed, and police did not say when it may reopen.

