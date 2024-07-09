1 dead, 2 injured after South Euclid fire
The South Euclid Fire Department is investigating after a middle-aged man died after a fire Monday afternoon.
The South Euclid Fire Department is investigating after a middle-aged man died after a fire Monday afternoon.
LONDON (AP) — Darryl Anderson was drunk behind the wheel of his Audi SUV, had his accelerator pressed to the floor and was barreling toward a car ahead of him when he snapped a photo of his speedometer. The picture showed a car in the foreground, a collision warning light on his dashboard and a speed of 141 mph (227 kph).
A 28-year-old man who was fatally gunned down outside Hampton Park Plaza early Friday evening was the groom whose wedding was destroyed by gunfire at Ottawa's Infinity Convention Centre last summer, CBC News has learned.The tragic connection comes as police investigate whether the two cases are linked, and sheds some light on what they believe are related pockets of shootings.According to police sources, Adam Abdullahi Elmi was sitting in a parked vehicle outside Fat Bastard's Burrito just after
The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, July 6, at Ogden Canyon in Utah
Bingwa Thomas, 72, from Kansas City, bought a cheap old house in Southern Italy’s Latronico, hoping that that Italy’s laid-back lifestyle will help him live longer.
QUEBEC CITY, Que. — Two former Quebec junior hockey players were handed prison sentences Monday for sexually assaulting a minor at a hotel in June 2021 in the aftermath of a Victoriaville Tigres championship celebration. During a hearing in Quebec City, Nicolas Daigle, 21, was sentenced to 32 months in jail, and Massimo Siciliano, 21, was given a 30-month sentence. The pair pleaded guilty last October to sexually assaulting a 17-year-old girl in the early hours of June 6, 2021; Daigle also plead
Critics said the Texas Republican’s “stay safe” alert only served as a reminder of one thing.
SQUAMISH, BRITISH COLUMBIA — Three bodies were recovered Monday from British Columbia's Garibaldi Provincial Park where a trio of mountaineers went missing more than a month ago.
I'd actually k*ll to look this attractive.
A man shared in a recent Reddit post that a “random couple” crashed his sister’s wedding
Peruvian authorities found the body of an American who died 22 years ago while attempting to climb Peru's highest mountain, police said Tuesday.
The employee was working inside the Memphis fast food restaurant when police said the suspect drove through the drive-thru and argued with the worker.
‘They are deceitful mean girls who didn’t even have the decency to apologize after you found out that they were being mean to you and secretly ganging up on you,’ one Reddit comment read
Railey Greeson and Brooklyn Shuler are charged with sexual contact by employee or agent in the first degree, authorities say
A court in Moscow has ordered Yulia Navalnaya, the wife of late Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny, to be arrested in absentia, her spokesperson said Tuesday.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard announced she is pregnant on her YouTube channel on Tuesday, July 9
The child was hospitalized following the July 6 incident but is now in "good health," police tell PEOPLE
"After realizing her mistake, the sister frantically tried to extinguish the device in the bathroom sink, but it was too late," authorities said
Darryl Anderson was using his phone to take a photo of his speedometer moments before the collision in County Durham.
The death of Atlanta man Deundray Cottrell, who went missing on July 4, has been ruled a homicide
"He glued the TV remote to the table, the phone to its cradle, the couch pillows to the couch, and even glued the vacuum cleaner to the carpet. She called the police and reported this as property damage."