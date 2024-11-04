1 Dead, 4 Missing After Boat Capsized Off California Coast

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for the four missing boaters on Sunday, Nov. 3, following 57 hours of search time spanning 2,100 square miles

The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended a search for four missing people after a boat capsized near California's Bodega Bay over the weekend and left one person dead.

On Saturday, Nov. 2, around 11:40 p.m. local time, the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office notified the Coast Guard Sector San Francisco of six "overdue" boaters who left from Westside Marina at 3 p.m. that day and were scheduled to return four hours later on the "21-foot blue and white vessel," per a release from the Coast Guard.

The following morning, two boaters were located — one of whom was "found alive and receiving medical treatment," while another was pronounced dead at the scene, per the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff's office, six people were on the boat, including three children. Authorities first received a call about the "overdue recreational boat that was crabbing off the coast of Bodega" around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday. A "cell phone ping" then suggested the boat was "last in the area of Carmet Beach," per authorities.

Drones, a search-and-rescue team, Coast Guard boats, helicopters and more were then sent to locate the boat, before "debris was found along the coast." As of Sunday, Nov. 3, the Coast Guard revealed that it had suspended its search near Bodega Bay around 6 p.m., "pending the development of new information."

The search itself required 57 combined hours and spanned 2,100 square miles.

The Press Democrat, citing U.S. Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Levi Read, reported that the boat's passengers consisted of five family members from Corning in Tehama County, as well as a sixth person who was a family friend. Everyone on board wore a life vest and six vests were found during the search, per the outlet.

Fox affiliate KTVU reports, citing authorities, that the surviving boater was 11 years old. Per The Press Democrat, the boy was reportedly located around 8 a.m. along South Salmon Creek Beach and told responders that the boat capsized. The boater who was found dead was a teenager, according to The Press Democrat, which also cited authorities.

Noncommercial Dungeness crab season kicked off on Saturday, per The Press Democrat.

The outlet also reports that water temperature in the area was around 54 degrees, and that a beach hazards alert went into effect at 3 p.m. Sunday warning of an increased chance of rip currents.

“The decision to suspend a search is always difficult to make and never done lightly” U.S. Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer Michael L. Zapawa, search and rescue coordinator, said in a news release. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the missing boaters during this incredibly difficult time."

According to the Coast Guard, those who assisted with the search and rescue included Coast Guard Station Bodega Bay, Coast Guard Cutter Tern, Coast Guard Air Station San Francisco, Coast Guard Air Station Sacramento, Coast Guard Air Station Humboldt Bay, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, Air Force 129th Rescue Wing and Civil Air Patrol.

The Coast Guard is now encouraging "all mariners, experienced or not," to research weather conditions before boating, as well as "file a float plan and carry a working VHF radio to call for assistance."

They also ask for those with further information on the missing boaters to contact Coast Guard Sector San Francisco.

