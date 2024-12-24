1 dead, 5 injured after boat explosion at marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida: Reports

One person is dead, and five others are injured after a boat exploded in a Florida marina, according to reports.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 23, fire rescue received calls about a boat explosion at Lauderdale Marina in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a city around 30 miles north of Miami, reported Local 10 News and NBC Miami.

The fire spread from one vessel to another, creating a massive blaze captured by witnesses and a nearby webcam, according to Local 10.

Five victims were sent to the hospital, reported to NBC Miami. Three were hospitalized with traumatic injuries, officials said.

One other person was reported missing but was later found deceased after divers began to search the water for them, the news outlets reported.

USA TODAY contacted the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department for more information.

What caused the fire?

The victims' identities have not been released, and it is unclear what caused the fire.

This article will be updated as more information is made available.

