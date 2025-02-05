1 dead, 5 injured in Ohio warehouse shooting; police search for suspect

Police on Wednesday were searching for a shooter who they say opened fire at a warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, killing one person and injuring five others.

Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, New Albany officers responded to reports of an active shooter at KDC/ONE, a cosmetics manufacturer northeast of Columbus, Ohio, according to a statement from the city of New Albany.

The shooting left one person dead inside the building, while five were transported to local hospitals. Another 150 workers were evacuated from the building.

The victims' conditions were not known, police said.

“This is a heartbreaking and tragic situation," New Albany Police Chief Greg Jones said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Our officers, alongside multiple agencies, responded swiftly to protect lives and secure the scene. We train for situations like this, and while it is something no community ever wants to face, we were prepared to act quickly and effectively. We will continue working to bring this situation to a full resolution.”

Knowlton Development Corporation, Inc. (“kdc/one”), says it is a global leader in providing value-added solutions to brands in the beauty, personal care, and home care categories.

The company's headquarters is located in Longueuil, Québec, and it employs more than 15,000 people across 24 facilities around the world. KDC/ONE also operates 27 research-and-development labs and innovation centers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ohio warehouse shooting: Police search for suspect; 1 dead, 5 injured