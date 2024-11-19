1 Dead Amid Carrot Recall Over E. Coli Concerns in 18 States



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



Packages of organic whole and baby carrots were recalled from retailers nationwide due to potential E. coli contamination.

E. coli can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system.

See below for a list of affected products.

As you gear up for Thanksgiving festivities, double-check the carrots you bought for turkey roasting, gravy making, or caramelizing: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and a noted carrot supplier issued a recall of several brands of organic carrots (baby and whole) due to potential E. coli contamination.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the carrots are potentially linked to an E. coli outbreak across 18 states that, so far, has resulted in 15 hospitalizations and one death.

As of November 16, Grimmway Farms recalled bags of the vegetables that were shipped to retail stores in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada. According to the FDA, the affected products should have already been pulled from grocery store shelves, however, may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. So, for peace of mind, you may want to have a dig through the produce drawer.



The products affected are:

Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase from August 14 through October 23, 2024.

Organic baby carrots with best-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024.

Brands impacted include 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O Organics, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans, and Wholesome Pantry.

The FDA is concerned that the above veggies were contaminated with E. Coli, a bacterium that may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system. Symptoms of E. Coli typically occur three to four days after consuming affected food, per the Mayo Clinic, and may include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea, and/or vomiting.

If you believe you may have any of the affected carrots, the CDC and the FDA recommend throwing them away and not consuming them. The FDA also suggests disinfecting any surfaces the carrots touched if you think you have any of the affected vegetables. If you are concerned about being or becoming ill, the FDA says to contact a medical professional.

Below is a list of specific carrot lots affected by the recall.

Whole carrot brands and packaging

365: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb bags

Bunny Luv: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb, 10 lb, 25 lb bags

Cal-Organic: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb, 6 lb, 10 lb, 25 lb bags

Compliments: 2 lb bags

Full Circle: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb bags

Good & Gather: 2 lb bags

GreenWise: 1 lb, 25 lbs bags

Grimmway Farms

Marketside: 2 lb bags

Nature's Promise: 1 lb, 5 lb bags

O-Organics: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb, 10 lb bags

President's Choice: 2 lb bags

Raley's

Simple Truth: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb bags

Sprouts

Trader Joe’s: 1 lb bag

Wegmans: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb bags

Wholesome Pantry: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb bags

Baby carrot brands, packaging, and best-by dates

365 : 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb; September 11 - November 2

Bunny Luv : 1 lb, 2 lb, 3 lb, 5 lb; September 11 - November 12

Cal-Organic : 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb, 2 pack/2 lbs; September 11 - November 2

Compliments : 1 lb; September 14 - October 24

Full Circle : 1 lb; September 14 - October 24

Good & Gather: 12 oz, 1 lb; September 14 - November 2

GreenWise : 1 lb; September 11 - October 26

Grimmway Farms: 25 lb bag; September 11 - October 3

Marketside : 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb; September 11 - November 2

Nature’s Promise: 1 lb; September 13 - October 25

O-Organics : 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb; September 11 - November 2

President’s Choice : 1 lb, 2 lb; September 11 - November 2

Raley’s : 1 lb; September 14 - October 23

Simple Truth : 1 lb, 2 lb; September 14 - November 2

Sprouts : 1 lb, 2 lb; September 13 - November 4

Trader Joe’s : 1 lb; September 13 - November 4

Wegmans : 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb; September 14 - November 2

Wholesome Pantry: 1 lb, 2 lb; September 16 - November 7

Again, should you have any affected product, do not eat it, and be sure to dispose of it promptly. If you think you have contracted E. coli, reach out to a medical professional who may further assist you.

You Might Also Like