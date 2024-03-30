1 dead, another hurt in small plane crash
One person has died and another has been injured in a small plane crash at Treasure Coast International Airport.
One person has died and another has been injured in a small plane crash at Treasure Coast International Airport.
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
"Virgin River" star Tim Matheson is mourning the loss of his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Leak, who died this month at age 76.
The largest crane on the East Coast will soon try to lift the treacherous, colossal wreckage that has hampered search crews from finding victims of this week’s catastrophic Baltimore bridge collapse.
Timothy Stephenson had an enviable life: He was married to a doctor, and they shared a $2 million home with their twin daughters in a peaceful California suburb. But Stephenson harbored a dark secret.
Gypsy Rose Blanchard was recently released from prison after serving eight years. She married her husband while in prison in July 2022
Nordegren has moved on and built a life that focuses on her six kids
BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — It was in the den that Karen Goodwin most strongly felt her son’s presence: On the coffee table were his ashes, inside a clock with its hands forever frozen at 12:35 a.m., the moment that a doctor had pronounced him dead. As Goodwin swept and dusted the room, she’d often find herself speaking to her son, a soothing one-way conversation that helped her keep his spirit alive. She’d tell him about his nephews and nieces shopping for backpacks for the new school year, or the la
“Jennifer was a remarkable woman, strong, lovely, and incredibly talented," wrote the late actress' former costar and first husband, Tim Matheson
"That Friday when we got to school, the whole school was abuzz with the news that he and his brothers had been in a police chase."
Jose Cuatro pleaded no contest to first degree murder and torture and faces 32 years to life in prison. Ursual Juarez pleaded no context to second-degree murder and torture and faces 22 years to life in prison.
A 17-year-old Texas teenager faces six counts of manslaughter, intoxication assault and more after crashing into a family in a minivan
TAXCO, Mexico (AP) — A mob in the Mexican tourist city of Taxco brutally beat a woman to death Thursday because she was suspected of kidnapping and killing a young girl, rampaging just hours before the city’s famous Holy Week procession. On the eve of Good Friday, men walk through the colonial streets of Taxco wearing hoods, whipping themselves or carrying heavy bundles of thorns in penitence. That and other Holy Week processions date back centuries in the old silver-mining town. The mob formed
The mom of two posted adorable photos of her enjoying some downtime with her children on Instagram Friday
The fashion mogul and former Spice Girl is holidaying on a multi-million-pound yacht in Florida
The news comes months after Brielle's dad, Kroy Biermann, was ordered to surrender his $400,000 Rolls-Royce to BMW
"I wanted to be straightforward about it and got stood up for the date."
TABER, Alta. — A man who became stuck in a muddy ditch in southern Alberta for two days was rescued after police say his injured dog stayed close by during the ordeal, keeping his master warm and at one point even fighting off coyotes. The Taber Police Service issued a social media post saying they received a complaint about a dog, possibly injured, that was at large north of the community's sugar factory on Thursday morning. Police say they went to check it out and couldn't find the dog, but go
Former President Donald Trump’s endorsement of a patriotic Bible during Holy Week has been challenged by some Christians who say it preys on people’s faith for profit.
The mother’s boyfriend had discouraged her from taking her injured son to the hospital in the past, police said.
PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Jameek Lowery entered the dimly lit lobby of the city’s police headquarters in a panic. He was having a mental breakdown — and needed help. Barefoot and wearing only pajama pants and a sweatshirt in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 5, 2019, Lowery pulled out his cellphone and began a social media broadcast of an anti-police rant. “Why y’all trying to kill me?” Lowery asked several Paterson police officers on his Facebook Live video feed. “If I’m dead in the next hour or two, they