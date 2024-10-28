1 dead, child and 2 others injured during crash involving garbage truck near 40th and Cholla streets
One person has died and three others, including a child, were hospitalized after a crash involving a garbage truck near 40th and Cholla streets.
One person has died and three others, including a child, were hospitalized after a crash involving a garbage truck near 40th and Cholla streets.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 735,000 vehicles. This includes Honda and Ford vehicles, PACCAR trucks and Suzuki motorcycles.
I'm an American with citizenship in Poland and Portugal, and I've spent 15 years riding trains around Europe. Some passengers make simple mistakes.
Looking for a reliable ride in 2025 that fits your budget? You've come to the right place. Mechanics and car experts have seen it all -- the good, the bad and the ugly. But today, they're focusing on...
A pair of court decisions released last week by a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice say that poorly worded legislation is making it tough for the courts to hand down convictions in cases where individuals are accused of distracted driving with a cellphone.She's not the first judge to point this out.The two decisions were appeals of lower court rulings that acquitted drivers accused of distracted driving offences, both of which were upheld by Justice Christa M. Brothers.In the section of the prov
The SCMP is embarking on a six-part series of motoring reviews to focus on Chinese electric vehicles that are made for the export market, either in the right-hand drive versions or their original left-hand drive editions. In the first of this six-part series, Mark Andrews puts Xpeng's G6 sports-utility vehicle through the paces, concluding that it is not so much a car that you drive than the car that drives you. Xpeng is currently the biggest disappointment of the three best-known Chinese electr
A man was arrested late Sunday after a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting downtown later crashed into a school in north Etobicoke, Toronto police say.The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Dundas and Sherbourne streets.A male victim was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, according to police.A vehicle was seen speeding away from the scene of the shooting, police said.About 40 minutes later, that vehicle crashed into Dixon Grove Middle Schoo
The victim died at the scene, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
A couple and their two children were in a car that was traveling the wrong way on the freeway and hit a pickup truck head-on, police said.
Tesla's latest model is easily the third best-selling EV overall.
Part of the fun of retirement is getting to treat yourself in terms of how you want to live, including what kind of car you drive. If you are an eco-conscious retiree who wants to make sure some of...
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — A small German-registered plane crashed on Sunday in a town near Moldova’s capital, killing the lone pilot on board, aviation authorities said.
The deadly wreck happened late Sunday afternoon in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Columbia Inn owners Fabio Antonio Arbelaez and Ryan McDermott modified their Tesla Cybertruck to be able to cook pizzas at parties and events.
The story is surprisingly lively!
Both gasoline and diesel fuel are refined from crude oil, but they are good for different things and can’t be used interchangeably.
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump hosted a rally featuring crude and racist insults at New York’s Madison Square Garden, turning what his campaign had dubbed as the event where he would deliver his closing message into an illustration of what turns off his critics.
The Democratic vice presidential candidate replied with a damningly blunt question.
Jake Tapper couldn’t hold back his laughter after Republican vice presidential candidate JD Vance revealed a new theory about why several big-name Republicans have turned their backs on his running mate, Donald Trump. Tapper seemed incredulous after Vance suggested that former Vice President Mike Pence distanced himself from the Republican nominee after learning he couldn’t “control” Trump and lead him away from wanting “peace in the world.” “Including the former Vice President, Mike Pence, all
But the former longtime Trump attorney argued it wasn’t actually a cause for concern.
As a North Korean escapee and former soldier, I never imagined my countrymen would find themselves fighting a war that has nothing to do with their homeland.