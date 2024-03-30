1 dead in Edmond house fire

The Daily Beast

Rob Latour/GettyGroundbreaking actor Louis Gossett Jr., who became the first Black man to win an Oscar for best supporting actor, has died at 87.No cause of death was given, though Gossett did say publicly in 2010 that he had prostate cancer. A statement from his family said he died Friday morning, while Gossett’s cousin, Neal L. Gossett, told the Associated Press that the actor passed away in Santa Monica, California.“It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away thi