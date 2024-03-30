1 dead in Edmond house fire
1 dead in Edmond house fire
"Virgin River" star Tim Matheson is mourning the loss of his ex-wife, actress Jennifer Leak, who died this month at age 76.
“Jennifer was a remarkable woman, strong, lovely, and incredibly talented," wrote the late actress' former costar and first husband, Tim Matheson
Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 87. (March 29) (AP Production by Gary Gerard Hamilton)
A 17-year-old Texas teenager faces six counts of manslaughter, intoxication assault and more after crashing into a family in a minivan
Kadarius Smith, 17, died March 21. His family is asking for the body-camera footage depicting the police cruiser’s fatal impact
A 9-year-old boy was found dead inside a burning car after his father doused the vehicle with gasoline and set it on fire at a New Jersey high school following a domestic dispute at their family home, authorities said. Manuel Rivers, 43, of Sayreville was charged with aggravated arson, according to a news release from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, and additional charges were expected. Sayreville police went to the family's home around 10:45 p.m. Thursday and were told Rivera had left the residence with the boy, whose name was not released.
UPDATED 7:41 AM: A man has been arrested in connection with the death of former Gogglebox star George Gilbey, Essex police has said. Gilbey died Wednesday after suffering a fall at work, and Essex Police was called to the scene. In the past few minutes, the force has said a man has been arrested in …
The killing of Camila Gómez triggered protests and a lynch mob in the southern city of Taxco.
A migrant woman from Guatemala died after falling approximately 30 feet from the top of a border fence near a port of entry in California, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement Friday.
Montreal police say a 40-year-old man has died after he was allegedly stabbed in the city's Lachine borough late last night, marking Montreal's eighth homicide of 2024. Police say the man was initially rushed to the hospital in critical condition after the suspected stabbing in a rooming house at around 11:45 p.m. Police spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant says officers arrested a 28-year-old man near the scene a short time later. Brabant says that man is in the hospital receiving treatment for min
The 40-year-old reality star was best known for appearing on the Channel 4 series.
Dozens of worshipers died after a bus headed to an Easter conference crashed in South Africa’s Limpopo province on Thursday, the latest tragedy in a country where recent road accidents have led to multiple casualties.
Rob Latour/GettyGroundbreaking actor Louis Gossett Jr., who became the first Black man to win an Oscar for best supporting actor, has died at 87.No cause of death was given, though Gossett did say publicly in 2010 that he had prostate cancer. A statement from his family said he died Friday morning, while Gossett’s cousin, Neal L. Gossett, told the Associated Press that the actor passed away in Santa Monica, California.“It is with our heartfelt regret to confirm our beloved father passed away thi
Anastasia Natalia Rooney, 26, “loved to cook large meals of Uzbek cuisine and spend time with friends,” her family, her fiance and her cat, her obituary says.
MONTREAL — Quebec's police watchdog says it is investigating the deaths of two men in Montreal who were fleeing from police when their vehicle struck a tree Thursday morning. The crash northeast of downtown happened shortly after two nearby drive-by shootings, which injured one man. The watchdog agency, the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, said a Montreal police officer was responding to a 911 call reporting gunshots and dangerous driving shortly after 5:30 a.m. "The officer reportedly spotted
Suri Cruise, Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's daughter looks so grown up as she headed on vacation with mother ahead of her 18th birthday. See photos.
Hamas victim's father defends Associated Press' award-winning photo of her body as 'symbol' of an era.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump drew criticism Friday for posting a video on social media that contains the image of a hog-tied President Joe Biden painted on the tailgate of a passing truck. The Biden campaign was quick to condemn the video for suggesting physical harm to the sitting Democratic president. Biden has portrayed his likely 2024 opponent as someone who freely evokes Nazi imagery with regard to immigrants, while also stressing in speeches th
This food habit is linked to a specific type of dementia.
Nordegren has moved on and built a life that focuses on her six kids