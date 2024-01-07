1 person dead after head-on collision near Drumheller

RCMP, EMS and local fire departments responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Hwy 9 near Range Road 214, west of Drumheller, at approximately 11:45 p.m. Friday. (CBC/Radio-Canada - image credit)

One man is dead after a head-on collision west of Drumheller late Friday, according to Drumheller RCMP.

In a statement released on Saturday, the RCMP said they, along with EMS and local fire departments, responded to a two-vehicle head-on collision on Hwy 9 near Range Road 214, west of Drumheller, at approximately 11:45 p.m. It was reported that multiple injuries occurred and a vehicle was on fire.

Upon arrival, the first responders extinguished the vehicle fire.

It was determined that a pickup truck and a car collided on the highway, the release said.

The driver of the car, a 39-year-old male resident of Drumheller, was pronounced dead at the scene, say police. The passenger of the car, a 33-year-old female resident of Drumheller, was taken to hospital by ground ambulance with undetermined injuries. The driver of the pickup truck, a 50-year-old male resident of Strathmore, was taken to Drumheller Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision re-constructionist attended the scene to assist in the investigation. Traffic flow was affected for several hours and the scene cleared on Saturday at 6:30 a.m.

RCMP say they are investigating the driver of the pickup for impaired driving causing death.