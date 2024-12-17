1 dead after helicopter crashes near US-Mexico border in San Diego County

A helicopter crashed in California near the United States-Mexico border, leaving one person dead, San Diego County Fire confirmed.

San Diego County Fire told USA TODAY that the department received a report of a crashed helicopter at 11:19 a.m. PST Monday. The crash occurred near Round Potrero Road in San Diego County, California. The area is less than eight miles north of the U.S.-Mexico border, and 43 miles southeast of San Diego. One individual, the helicopter's pilot and sole occupant, was pronounced dead.

The helicopter was a U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations aircraft on a border security mission and was involved in an aviation mishap, a Customs and Border Protection spokesperson told USA TODAY on Monday evening. The deceased individual was a Customs and Border Protection air interdiction agent.

As of Monday evening, the investigation had been taken over by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, San Diego County Fire said.

This story has been updated to add new information.

