1 dead after house fire in Elyria

Latest Stories
- People
California Father, 28, Accused of Beheading 1-Year-Old Son Days Before Christmas: The Family's 'World Is Shattered'
Andrey Demskiy was arrested and charged by the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 20
- The Daily Beast
The 3 Mass Killers Biden Left on Death Row for Trump to Execute
President Joe Biden left three killers behind when he announced he was commuting the sentences of 37 Death Row prisoners. The reprieved inmates—all of them convicted murderers—had their death penalty sentences replaced by life imprisonment without parole. But the president left three men behind on Death Row despite saying in a statement that he was “more convinced than ever that we must stop the use of the death penalty at the federal level.”
- BuzzFeed
"I Was Crying And About To Throw Up When They Pulled Me Aside": Frustrated Travelers Are Calling Out The TSA Agents Who Made Their Lives A Living Hell At The Airport
"I finally had enough and demanded a supervisor be called."
- People
Dad Punched, Killed Baby Son Because He Was Angry He Was Losing in Video Game
Anthony Trice, 32, was sentenced to 20 years in prison
- CBC
Air Canada was ordered to pay him $15K for his delayed flights. Now they're fighting back
For the last two and a half years, Rejean Landry has been caught in a legal battle with Air Canada, seeking compensation after his family arrived at their final destination more than 24 hours late.In November, a judge in Ontario's small claims court ruled in the Ottawa man's favour, ordering Air Canada to pay almost $15,000 dollars."And we were happy, satisfied, relieved for a few weeks," Landry said. "Until yesterday, when I got a notice of appeal from Air Canada."Experts say that large compani
- BuzzFeed
"If The Wife Cancels, It's A Bad Sign": Housekeepers Are Revealing The Surprising Things They Learn About Their Clients
You probably reveal more to your housekeeper than you realize.
- People
FedEx Contract Worker Arrested After Allegedly Dumping Undelivered Packages in the Woods
Latavion Lewis was taken into custody on charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and illegal dumping and is no longer employed with FedEx
- CBC
Group of 5, including teen and children, attacked with bear spray following collision
A 33-year-old man faces five counts of assault with a weapon after Winnipeg police say he used bear spray on a group of people following a collision on Saturday.The man had collided with another vehicle while driving on Ellice Avenue, which resulted in a minor collision that led to an argument, police said in a Sunday news release.The man followed the vehicle that was hit into a nearby parking lot on Kennedy Street and Qu'Appelle Avenue and later spit in the direction of the 31-year-old driver w
- People
Little Girl Cries After Finding Unwrapped Christmas Present on Doorstep. The Next Magical Moment Is Caught on Camera (Exclusive)
Kayla Prasek’s daughter’s No. 1 Christmas wish this year was a Barbie RV camper
- The Daily Beast
Asma al-Assad’s Family Responds to Reports She Is Divorcing Deposed Dictator Hubby
The father of Asma al-Assad, the wife of deposed Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, says his daughter is not seeking a divorce, contrary to reports in the Turkish media. “I am able to confirm that the reports are false,” Dr. Fawaz Akhras told the Daily Beast in an emailed statement. Turkish news sites Habertürk and CNN Türk in recent days suggested Assad was determined to leave Russia, where she and her husband are holed up after being granted asylum.
- People
Ohio Mom Accused of Pouring Soap in Infant's Mouth, Spitting on Her
Cloe Workman, 20, is facing charges of child endangerment and domestic violence, court records show
- Elle
Jennifer Garner Seen Wearing Diamond Ring Amid John Miller Engagement Rumors
Jennifer Garner's off-again-on-again relationship with John Miller doesn't get much attention compared to Ben Affleck's renewed engagement to Jennifer Lopez. Meet her boyfriend.
- People
Tom Green Is Engaged: 'I Am the Luckiest Guy in the World'
The comedian, 53, was briefly married to actress Drew Barrymore in the early aughts
- BuzzFeed
19 Things That Older People Seriously Regret Have From Their Younger Years
"I spent all of my 20s doing this. Before I knew it, I had turned 30. And then I stopped doing it all together."
- CBC
Boy, 15, charged after police find him with loaded, 3D-printed handgun at Winnipeg mall
A teen is facing several charges after he was found carrying a loaded, 3D-printed handgun at a Winnipeg mall on the weekend, police say.Kildonan Place security guards asked police officers, who were stationed at the mall as part of the province's retail theft initiative, to help them remove from the building several people who were causing a disturbance on Saturday afternoon, according to a news release.Officers searched one of them after seeing "numerous irregular shapes" in his clothing, and f
- The Canadian Press
Luigi Mangione pleads not guilty to murder and weapons charges in UnitedHealthcare CEO's death
NEW YORK (AP) — The man accused of fatally shooting the CEO of UnitedHealthcare pleaded not guilty on Monday to state murder and terror charges while his attorney complained that comments coming from New York’s mayor would make it tough to receive a fair trial.
- BuzzFeed
People Who Work Closely With Children Are Revealing Behavior "Red Flags" They Notice Right Away When Meeting A Kid For The First Time
"This tendency is not because they're naturally introverted but rather because being unnoticed is their coping mechanism."
- CBC
Sask. RCMP release photo of suspect in multiple break and enters
RCMP are investigating a string of break and enters in rural Saskatchewan they say may be related and are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect.Canora RCMP received a report of a break and enter in Rama, Sask., about 180 kilometres northeast of Regina, that happened sometime between July 28 and Aug. 2. An unknown number of suspects broke into an office building, stealing credit cards and an undetermined amount of money.RCMP crime analysts now believe it to be connected to other brea
- People
Man Asks Girlfriend's Father for Blessing to Marry Her — but the Conversation Does Not Go as Planned
A Redditor shares his cringe-worthy experience of accidentally proposing to his girlfriend's father instead of asking for his blessing
- Motherly
“I was the fifth person to hold my baby”—this mom’s viral story is striking a nerve
“It just saddened me to realize I was not the first to hold my daughter like I originally planned, but instead I ended up being the fifth,” she said.