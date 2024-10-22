1 dead, one hospitalized in rollover crash in Otay Mesa

KGTV - San Diego Scripps

A rollover crash on westbound State Route 905 at Britannia Road has left one person dead and another hospitalized, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

Latest Stories

  • 5 Common Car Maintenance Services To Avoid Wasting Your Money On

    The computer-based complexities of modern vehicles are beyond the average driver's ability to understand -- and your mechanic knows it. They can easily convince you that you need to spend a ton of...

  • Montreal man charged after homemade trailer spills cattle on Highway 401

    A Montreal man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a homemade trailer he was using to transport cattle broke apart on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., on Friday, spilling the animals onto the road and causing two tractor-trailers to collide.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the 25-year-old was behind the wheel of a small crossover-type vehicle, towing eight dairy calves when the homemade trailer failed around 7 a.m. near Joyceville Road."The trailer was not sufficient to hau

  • Doug Ford's beef with bike lanes has Torontonians, GTA city-dwellers livid: 'A profoundly stupid idea'

    Premier Doug Ford is not only waging war on municipal bike lanes across Ontario, he's willing to use taxpayer dollars to rip them up.

  • Lower-priced new cars are gaining popularity, and not just for cash-poor buyers

    DETROIT (AP) — Had she wanted to, Michelle Chumley could have afforded a pricey new SUV loaded with options. But when it came time to replace her Chevrolet Blazer SUV, for which she'd paid about $40,000 three years ago, Chumley chose something smaller. And less costly.

  • Vermont man charged with drunk driving in Ottawa Valley thought he was still in U.S., police say

    Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a Vermont man charged with impaired driving in Cobden, Ont., last week was not aware he was in Canada.In a news release Monday, Renfrew OPP say they received reports of a truck with flat tires and Vermont licence plates stuck in a drive-thru in Cobden around 5 a.m. Thursday."The driver didn't know where they were, and still believed they were in the United States," OPP said."Police learned that the driver had failed to stop at the border and there were grounds

  • Woman charged after 2 people killed in highway crash near Dundurn, Sask.

    A 32-year-old is facing 12 charges after a deadly car crash on Highway 11.RCMP say they were notified on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. CST that a truck and an SUV had crashed into each other about one kilometre north of Dundurn, Sask., about 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.Police say the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway, northbound in the southbound lane.The two women in the SUV, ages 50 and 20, were declared dead at the scene. They were from Lake Isle, Alta., and the

  • Car Experts Say Don’t Buy These 7 Fast Cars That Are Too Expensive To Repair

    A complex combination of factors is driving up the cost of vehicles for all models. Regardless of the up-front costs, every driver wants a car that won't leave them saddled...

  • 4 Dead, Including a Child, After Helicopter Crashes into Radio Tower in Texas: 'Tragic Event'

    The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. local time on Sunday, Oct. 20, authorities said

  • 6 Most Affordable New Cars for the Average American

    If you're buying a new car, chances are you want the win-win of finding a reliable vehicle that goes easy on your budget. (As a basic financing guideline pro tip, remember that car expenses should not...

  • Reuters Events: Ram brand CEO says Mexico truck plant expansion is 'relief valve'

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Stellantis is expanding its truck plant in Mexico as a "relief valve" for a U.S. truck factory expected to reach capacity in the future, Chrysler and Ram brand CEO Christine Feuell said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a Reuters event in Detroit. Asked why that extra capacity wasn’t added in the U.S., and if the Mexico expansion was an effort to slash spending following a new agreement with the United Auto Workers union, Feuell said it was not a cost-cutting move.

  • Tourmaline, Clean Energy open two new natural gas fuelling stations in Alberta

    CALGARY — Two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have opened in Alberta to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel and reduce their environmental footprint.

  • Rules of the Road: Drivers don’t belong in bike lanes, but can anyone else use them?

    You’d think there would be a law in the traffic code that says, “Don’t drive in the bike lanes.”

  • Calgary man on trial for fatal hit-and-run has previous dangerous driving convictions

    A Calgary man accused of fatally striking a woman with his vehicle and then speeding away has a criminal history involving hit and run, dangerous driving, fleeing police and robberies, court records show. Hani Salama, 45, is now on trial for hit and run causing death.He is accused of causing fatal injuries to 27-year-old Alok Akot and then driving away in October 2022.Five years before Akot's death, Salama was sentenced to 69 months in prison for two sets of crimes in 2014.On Monday, prosecutor

  • Golf course employees found South Carolina man’s body hours after he died, coroner says

    The 31-year-old died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

  • Getting Buzz'd: Was VW's Retro EV Minibus Worth The Wait?

    Seven years after the first concept version, we're finally driving the fully electric ID.Buzz in the U.S. Was it worth the wait?

  • 6 Cars That Will Still Be Worth the Money in 5 Years

    When you're spending your hard-earned money on a car, you want to be sure that it's money well spent. You want to know that your investment will hold its value over time. New models are released every...

  • City cuts heavy truck route through Manotick

    After decades of advocacy from the area's residents and elected officials, Manotick is finally getting some relief from the long-standing problem of heavy truck traffic clogging the village.On Monday, Rideau-Jock Coun. David Brown announced that starting this week, a nearly two-kilometre stretch of Manotick Main Street between Bridge Street and Century Road will be removed from the city's truck route network for the majority of the year.The route will remain open to heavy trucks from March to Ma

  • Video: Bugatti Chiron Crashes into Second Bugatti Chiron in Morocco

    A Bugatti driving tour through Morocco ended in disaster for a couple of Chiron owners — and of course, there’s video.

  • What's with Ottawa's love-hate relationship with roundabouts?

    Ottawa has 85 roundabouts, which earns it second place for the number of roundabouts in a Canadian city, just behind Calgary. The roundabouts are popping up more and more in Ottawa's suburbs as an alternative to traditional intersections controlled by traffic lights.But despite being so commonplace, they remain contentious. As CBC's This Is Ottawa found out, the safety concerns aren't necessarily backed up by statistics.How do roundabouts work?When approaching a roundabout, drivers are expected

  • A 2nd major recall for Honda in October, this time for pumps that can crack, leak fuel

    Honda is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles because the high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel, which could increase the risk of a fire. It is the second major recall this month at Honda, after 1.7 million vehicles were found to have potential steering issues in early October. The recall includes the Accord and Accord Hybrid 2023-2024; the Civic and Civic Hybrid 2025 and the CR-V Hybrid 2023-2025.