1 dead, one hospitalized in rollover crash in Otay Mesa
A rollover crash on westbound State Route 905 at Britannia Road has left one person dead and another hospitalized, authorities said Tuesday afternoon.
A Montreal man is facing charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a homemade trailer he was using to transport cattle broke apart on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont., on Friday, spilling the animals onto the road and causing two tractor-trailers to collide.Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the 25-year-old was behind the wheel of a small crossover-type vehicle, towing eight dairy calves when the homemade trailer failed around 7 a.m. near Joyceville Road."The trailer was not sufficient to hau
Premier Doug Ford is not only waging war on municipal bike lanes across Ontario, he's willing to use taxpayer dollars to rip them up.
DETROIT (AP) — Had she wanted to, Michelle Chumley could have afforded a pricey new SUV loaded with options. But when it came time to replace her Chevrolet Blazer SUV, for which she'd paid about $40,000 three years ago, Chumley chose something smaller. And less costly.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a Vermont man charged with impaired driving in Cobden, Ont., last week was not aware he was in Canada.In a news release Monday, Renfrew OPP say they received reports of a truck with flat tires and Vermont licence plates stuck in a drive-thru in Cobden around 5 a.m. Thursday."The driver didn't know where they were, and still believed they were in the United States," OPP said."Police learned that the driver had failed to stop at the border and there were grounds
A 32-year-old is facing 12 charges after a deadly car crash on Highway 11.RCMP say they were notified on Saturday night around 9:45 p.m. CST that a truck and an SUV had crashed into each other about one kilometre north of Dundurn, Sask., about 35 kilometres southeast of Saskatoon.Police say the truck was travelling on the wrong side of the highway, northbound in the southbound lane.The two women in the SUV, ages 50 and 20, were declared dead at the scene. They were from Lake Isle, Alta., and the
The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. local time on Sunday, Oct. 20, authorities said
DETROIT (Reuters) -Stellantis is expanding its truck plant in Mexico as a "relief valve" for a U.S. truck factory expected to reach capacity in the future, Chrysler and Ram brand CEO Christine Feuell said on Tuesday on the sidelines of a Reuters event in Detroit. Asked why that extra capacity wasn’t added in the U.S., and if the Mexico expansion was an effort to slash spending following a new agreement with the United Auto Workers union, Feuell said it was not a cost-cutting move.
CALGARY — Two new compressed natural gas (CNG) fuelling stations have opened in Alberta to help heavy-haul trucks get off diesel and reduce their environmental footprint.
You’d think there would be a law in the traffic code that says, “Don’t drive in the bike lanes.”
A Calgary man accused of fatally striking a woman with his vehicle and then speeding away has a criminal history involving hit and run, dangerous driving, fleeing police and robberies, court records show. Hani Salama, 45, is now on trial for hit and run causing death.He is accused of causing fatal injuries to 27-year-old Alok Akot and then driving away in October 2022.Five years before Akot's death, Salama was sentenced to 69 months in prison for two sets of crimes in 2014.On Monday, prosecutor
The 31-year-old died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
Seven years after the first concept version, we're finally driving the fully electric ID.Buzz in the U.S. Was it worth the wait?
After decades of advocacy from the area's residents and elected officials, Manotick is finally getting some relief from the long-standing problem of heavy truck traffic clogging the village.On Monday, Rideau-Jock Coun. David Brown announced that starting this week, a nearly two-kilometre stretch of Manotick Main Street between Bridge Street and Century Road will be removed from the city's truck route network for the majority of the year.The route will remain open to heavy trucks from March to Ma
A Bugatti driving tour through Morocco ended in disaster for a couple of Chiron owners — and of course, there’s video.
Ottawa has 85 roundabouts, which earns it second place for the number of roundabouts in a Canadian city, just behind Calgary. The roundabouts are popping up more and more in Ottawa's suburbs as an alternative to traditional intersections controlled by traffic lights.But despite being so commonplace, they remain contentious. As CBC's This Is Ottawa found out, the safety concerns aren't necessarily backed up by statistics.How do roundabouts work?When approaching a roundabout, drivers are expected
Honda is recalling more than 700,000 vehicles because the high-pressure fuel pump may crack and leak fuel, which could increase the risk of a fire. It is the second major recall this month at Honda, after 1.7 million vehicles were found to have potential steering issues in early October. The recall includes the Accord and Accord Hybrid 2023-2024; the Civic and Civic Hybrid 2025 and the CR-V Hybrid 2023-2025.