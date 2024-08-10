1 dead after one-vehicle crash at bridge near Indian Trail intersection, Randolph County EMS says

SWNS

Onlookers did a double take today (8 Aug) when they spotted a sporty Porsche car - cruising down a busy waterway. The yellow replica Porsche 993 Speedster was seen sailing through a swanky marina at Phuket, southern Thailand. The sports car turned heads as it cruised past million dollar luxury yachts at the Boat Lagoon seaside resort, popular with Brits. One onlooker, waiting for a ferry, said: "I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was looking at all the superyachts but this caught everyone’s attention." The real Porsche 993 Speedster is one of the world's rarest cars - with only two ever being produced.