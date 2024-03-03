1 dead in Orlando shooting, police say
Kevin Monahan was sentenced Friday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing a woman who was a passenger in a car that mistakenly drove up his driveway in rural New York last year.
A Spanish tourist has suffered a group sexual assault in the Dumka district while travelling around the world with her husband.
CBS Detroit/YouTubePolice searching for a woman who had been missing since 2017 found her in Michigan this week after they heard screaming and crying coming from a motel room, authorities said Thursday.Michigan State Police announced that detectives received a tip Tuesday from a caller staying they’d been contacted by their missing stepdaughter saying she was being held against her will in a motel. The woman, who was reportedly in her 20s when she vanished almost seven years ago and is now in he
Police have announced an arrest in connection to the death of 23-year-old pregnant Rebekah Byler that has shaken an Amish community in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania State Police announced early Saturday morning that Shawn Cranston -- a 52-year-old man from Corry, Pennsylvania -- has been arrested in connection with the murder of the Amish woman and is now facing multiple charges, including criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass. The criminal complaint for Cranston alleges that he killed her by "shooting her in the head and/or slashing her throat."
“These children went through hell. Now they never have to worry about their abusers again,” said Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings
57-year-old Michael Meyden allegedly gave the girls mango smoothies with white chunks in them and insisted they drink
Adam Price was found guilty Thursday for murdering both his children in 2021
Brandon Fellows lit up a joint in a senator's office while a mob trashed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
The son of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was originally sentenced to prison for three years over the incident in November 2022
As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence. Nearly two decades years before Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in Audrii's slaying, he was accused of indecency with a child by climbing into another Texas girl's bed and attempting to undress her. Last year in the county where Audrii’s family lives, McDougal was accused of a stabbing a man, but authorities said they didn't have enough evidence at the time to arrest him on a charge of aggravated assault.
A man who was a close associate of the leader of the Blood Family Mafia (BFM) was arrested in Lisbon, Portugal, on Thursday.Roobens Denis, 31, was arrested by local authorities after being wanted by Quebec City Police for seven months. Denis was wanted for drug trafficking offences, said police in a statement. They say Interpol issued a red notice — a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.Denis is
Family relations got a little complicated.
The Justice Department is pushing back against a new set of subpoenas quietly sent out by House Republicans related to the Hunter Biden criminal investigation in another brewing faceoff in the President Joe Biden impeachment inquiry. The department said it has already taken “extraordinary steps” to rebut claims of political interference in the investigation into the president's son despite a lack of hard evidence for the allegations, according to a letter obtained Friday by The Associated Press. The letter to Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan is a response to previously unreported subpoenas the committee sent last week as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Biden.
“That’s going to be the theory of their case,” said Andrew Weissmann.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / GettyBy now, you’ve heard that Tyler Boebert, the 18-year old scion who made Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) a 36-year-old grandmother, was arrested after going on an alleged crime spree. There may even be a sex tape. We can all agree that this situation is sad and unfortunate. And if Tyler were under the age of 18, I would not be writing this piece. But he’s not, and I am.I’m no prude. Nor do I think parents are to blame for every wayward child. Stuff happens
WINNIPEG — A woman in Winnipeg was allegedly shot in the face with an air pistol by a stranger sitting next to her at a bar. Police say it happened Friday afternoon, adding officers met with her at the home she travelled to after the shooting. The 42-year-old was taken to hospital in stable condition, and police went to the bar where the shooting was alleged to have taken place. Police say the 18-year-old suspect had fled the business before officers arrived, but he returned a short time later a
Orange County Sheriff's Office via FacebookThe Orange County Sheriff’s office has discovered the body of a missing 13-year-old girl on Friday. Madeline Soto was reported missing after she never arrived at school on Monday morning, and police said they believed that she was already dead by the time school started.Police suspect Madeline’s mother’s boyfriend, Stephan Sterns, who told police he’d dropped her off near school on Monday, according to ClickOrlando.At a press conference on Friday aftern
Toronto police have arrested a 27-year-old Toronto man in connection with a random pellet gun attack against a senior in Scarborough earlier this week.Police allege the man shot a 76-year-old woman with a pellet gun while she was walking along Hupfield Trail near McLevin Avenue Wednesday morning. The victim was shot several times and received minor injuries to her hands and face as a result, police said.At a news conference Friday morning, Insp. Michael Williams said the woman was traumatized fr
Cornelius Green pleaded guilty to federal murder-for-hire charges
A judge has sentenced two former used car dealers in Fredericton to house arrest for defrauding customers in a scheme that left some clients owing tens of thousands of dollars to third-party lenders.New Brunswick Court of King's Bench Justice Thomas Christie on Friday ordered the conditional sentences for Peter Kennedy and William Cornford, following a joint recommendation submitted by the Crown and defence counsel.Kennedy pleaded guilty earlier to 12 counts of fraud exceeding $5,000, and two co