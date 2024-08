Ottawa police are investigating the death of a woman at a home on Lady Slipper Way in Ottawa Sunday night. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A 47-year-old woman was found dead at a home in Ottawa's west end Sunday evening.

Ottawa police were called to the home on Lady Slipper Way, west of Stittsville, around 6:40 p.m. where they found the woman.

Ottawa police's homicide unit is investigating.

A man has been arrested.

More to come.