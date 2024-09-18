1 dead in Scarborough highrise fire, police say

Toronto police say a fire in a ninth-floor unit of a Scarborough high rise residential building left one person dead on Tuesday night. (CBC - image credit)

One person is dead after a fire in a Scarborough residential highrise building on Tuesday night, Toronto police say.

The fire broke out in a ninth-floor unit in the building on Bridletowne Circle, near Warden Avenue and Finch Avenue E., at about 8:30 p.m., according to Toronto Fire Services. The fire was brought under control by 10 p.m.

Police said the person who died was found inside the unit.

After the fire broke out, police said there were reports of windows breaking and debris falling from the building.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

Roads in the area were closed on Tuesday night as firefighters continued to battle the blaze.

Fatal Scarborough fire

Toronto Fire Services said the fire broke out on the ninth floor. (CBC)