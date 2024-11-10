1 dead, several wounded in shooting rampage at Tuskegee University homecoming weekend

MONTGOMERY, Ala. − One person was killed and several wounded early Sunday when gunfire erupted on the campus of Tuskegee University as the school was celebrating its 100th homecoming weekend.

School spokeswoman Kawana McGough confirmed the rampage and said the person killed was not a student or employee at the private, historically Black university. McGough said Tuskegee students were among the wounded and were being treated at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery. Tuskegee is about 40 miles east of Montgomery.

Emergency responders and campus and local law enforcement secured the scene, and officials with the Alabama Bureau of Investigations were heading the investigation, McGough said.

A female student was shot in the stomach, a male was shot in the arm and at least one other student was wounded, Patrick Mardis, interim police chief for the city of Tuskegee's campus police told AL.com.

“Some idiots started shooting,” Mardis said. “You couldn’t get the emergency vehicles in there, there were so many people there.”

The shooting occurred on campus near West Commons. Four were injured at an unrelated shooting at West Commons in September 2023.

McGough said the university was checking on the status of students and notifying parents of the wounded.

The university was founded in 1881 in a one-room shanty by Dr. Booker T. Washington and Lewis Adams, who had been enslaved, the school website says. The school received startup funding from the Alabama legislature and its first class had 30 students.

The school, which today has more than 3,000 students, graduates the most African-American aerospace science engineers of any school in the nation, the website says.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tuskegee University shooting: 1 dead, several wounded at homecoming