1 dead after shooting in northeast Albuquerque
1 dead after shooting in northeast Albuquerque
1 dead after shooting in northeast Albuquerque
"I got a letter from him apologizing for what he did, and saying that he loved me and wished me and my family happiness, and he wanted to help with that."
Streep announced her split from her husband of 45 years last fall.
In shock claims from sources quoted by Us Weekly, Matthew Perry is said to have used his relationships with women to get him drugs despite claiming he was clean.
Dennis Byron/ReutersFulton County District Attorney Fani Willis was subpoenaed this week to testify in the divorce case of a colleague with whom she was recently alleged to have held an improper relationship during their prosecution of Donald Trump, according to reports. In a legal filing seen by The Wall Street Journal, a process server said he left the subpoena with Willis’ executive assistant on Monday, with the summons requesting Willis’ testimony in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade—an
The baby and a 17-month-old were left alone for 37 hours, officials said.
Brooke Shields has four sisters, Marina, Olympia, Cristiana and Diana, and one brother, Thomas
In his memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex confirmed the reasons why he and Meghan Markle revealed their first pregnancy news to family and friends at Princess Eugenie's wedding in October 2018
"Wash your sex toys and consider using condoms on them. They'll last longer and be more hygienic."
"He's a good man," the 'Sister Wives' star's son Paedon Brown assures his mother as they approach the altar to meet David Woolley, whom Christine calls "the love of my life"
“Monsters do exist,” the Pennsylvania girl’s family member said.
The actor and Anderson Cooper had a very emotional conversation about family members who have died by suicide.
Judd appeared on Wednesday episode of CNN's 'All There Is with Anderson Cooper' podcast
Host of 'The Bachelor' franchise Jesse Palmer welcomed a baby girl with wife Emely Fardo Palmer. See the announcement here.
Crown Prince Hussein and his wife, Princess Rajwa, made a rare outing this week as the couple headed to Singapore
An Indigenous man from Ontario was shot and killed in Florida this weekend following a Miami Dolphins football game, say police. Dylan Isaacs, 30, was from Six Nations of the Grand River near Hamilton. He was leaving the stadium with his friends late Sunday night when he reportedly encountered a person driving erratically and striking a pedestrian, Miami Gardens police said in a statement. Isaacs and the driver got into an argument and the driver allegedly pulled a gun and shot Isaacs to death,
The actress is mom to three kids — daughter Rani, 5, and sons Bingham, 12, and Ryder, 20
Alanis Morissette's three kids are already fans of her music
WARNING: This story contains details of a violent attack.The B.C. man who killed off-duty Abbotsford police Const. Allan Young in an attack with a skateboard has received a five-year prison sentence for manslaughter.The sentence for Alex Willness was handed down in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday after he was found guilty of manslaughter last year, Crown prosecutors confirmed. With credit for time already served behind bars, Willness's prison term was reduced to three years and 325 days.Willness
Drescher teams up with Property Brothers Drew and Jonathan Scott for the meaningful renovation in an exclusive first look at this week's 'Celebrity IOU'
JLo released the video for her latest single Can't Get Enough, and her wedding outfits are perfect for 2024 brides to be - see photos