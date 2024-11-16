1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Highway 417

OPP Technical Collision Investigators were at the scene of Friday's crash for several hours before the highway reopened around 11 p.m. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press - image credit)

A 65-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Terry Fox Drive just before 6 p.m. Friday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) wrote in a news release Saturday morning.

The Ottawa man who was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A section of the highway was closed for several hours Friday night, before reopening just before 11 p.m.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.